Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs looks nearly unrecognizable as mogul serves 50-month sentence in New Jersey prison; Photos surface

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced to serve four years and two months behind bars last month. According to the snapshot, obtained exclusively by TMZ, Diddy looks almost unrecognizable. The report stated that the images were taken during the recreation time. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seen looking unrecognizable in viral prison photos from New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix(AFP)

There has been no official statement from Diddy’s team on the viral images. Diddy is serving his term at the FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in New Jersey prison

The temperature in New Jersey is currently in the 50s. However, it seems like the singer is already bracing for the cold. In the images, Diddy was spotted wearing an orange beanie. He paired it with a navy-blue jacket, as per pictures revealed by TMZ. There is also a grey beard on his face.

A report by People elaborated on Diddy’s schedule and lifestyle in prison, including the dormitory-style beds. His breakfast is scheduled around 6 am local time, before the sun rises. He is reportedly served fruits, oatmeal, and bread, along with coffee and milk. His lunch is reportedly quite basic and is served at 11 am. His dinner is fixed at 4 pm and includes mashed potatoes, lentils, veggies, bread, and beverages.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prostitution-related charges

The musician was sentenced to serve 50 months for prostitution-related charges in a legal order passed last month. Diddy was earlier serving his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, reported ABC News. However, during his hearing, his lawyers requested that the judge transfer the singer to a low-security male prison. They also wanted to choose a prison that offers special drug treatment problem. It is not clear yet when the transfer took place officially.

Diddy, once the mogul behind New York’s hip-hop scene in the 1990s, has already served 14 months in prison out of his 50-month sentence. He will be released on May 8, 2028. He is already listed on the federal Bureau of Prisons database, locked up at Fort Dix with 4,128 other male inmates.

