Donald Trump is considering commuting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sentence as early as this week, TMZ reported. A high-ranking White House official source told the outlet that the US President could commute the rapper's 50-month prison sentence this week. Trump to commute Diddy's sentence this week? Major update(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg)

The insider told the outlet that Trump is “vacillating” on the decision. The source noted that some White House staff are urging the commander-in-chief not to do it, but “Trump will do what he wants.”

Read More | Diddy predicts his wild parties would get him arrested one day, in resurfaced video: ‘They won’t even give me…’

Diddy has served 13 months for violating the Mann Act. While he could be released in about two years, a commutation is going to override that entirely.

Diddy’s legal team reached out to the White House

Diddy was sentenced earlier this month. Shortly after the sentencing, his legal team reportedly reached out to a senior White House official close to Trump to discuss the possibility of a commutation or pardon. Trump later publicly acknowledged that he had been made aware of the request.

Read More | Black eyes, swollen lips, large gash: Jurors shown photos of Cassie Ventura’s gruesome injuries from Diddy's assaults

"I have had a lot of people ask me for pardons," Trump said on October 6. "I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon."

Notably, Diddy had endorsed Joe Biden during his 2020 campaign.

Last year, Diddy’s properties were raided by federal agents amid sex trafficking allegations against the rapper. Later in September, he was booked on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Diddy was accused of holding “freak off” parties where would force women to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers. He was also accused of giving the women illegal drugs, and recording videos which he could later use for blackmail.

Meanwhile, in November last year, Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor Damian Williams announced that he was resigning from his post next month. Williams famously brought the sex-trafficking charges against Diddy, which accused the music mogul of leading a criminal empire in which he forced victims to take part in drugged-up sex shows, and threatened them. He was replaced by former US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton.