'New baby' after 'new album': Cardi B welcomes son with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child, and first baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs, the rapper announced on Instagram. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker shared the news via a video in which she lip-syncs the track "Hello" from her recently released studio album, Am I the Drama? Cardi B had confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cardi B’s baby with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B, who released Am I the Drama? on September 19, said she was excited to welcome “a new baby” after “a new album”. "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," Cardi B wrote on Instagram.

Before her relationship with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, kicked off, Cardi B was married to Offset, with whom she shares three children. The WAP singer officially filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024.

While “starting over” is “never easy,” Cardi B says it has been “worth it”. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season,” the 33-year-old added.

“I brought new music and a new album to the world! [Brought] a new baby into my world,” the Drip singer continued.

Cardi B confirmed she was pregnant with a fourth child in September this year. Earlier this month, Diggs told People magazine that the couple were expecting a boy.

Following the birth of her fourth baby, the I Like It rapper said she was motivated to be “the best version of me”. She added that she looked forward to “giving my babies the love and life they deserve”.

Cardi B promises tours in her next chapter

Cardi B was recently involved in a legal issue, following a civil lawsuit by her former security guard, Emani Ellis, who accused the rapper of assault and defamation from a 2018 incident. The singer was later acquitted of all charges, the BBC reported. With the birth of her son with Diggs, Cardi B said she was now turning over a new leaf.

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds, me against everything meant to get in my way,” she said.

“I’ve started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right,” she added. She also promised her fans the performance of a lifetime in the post. “I'm loving the woman I’ve become!” Cardi B said.

FAQs

When did Cardi B give birth to her fourth baby?

Cardi B confirmed on November 13 that she had given birth to her fourth baby.

How many kids does Cardi B have?

Cardi B has four kids.

When was Cardi B pregnant with Steffon Diggs’s baby?

Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant with Steffon Diggs’s baby in September this year.

How many kids does Stefon Diggs have?

Stefon Diggs has three kids.