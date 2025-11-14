Fallout Season 2 trailer out: Release date, episodes, cast, and more about Prime Video series

Prime Video has released the trailer for Fallout Season 2, which will premiere globally on the streaming platform on December 17. The episodes will roll out weekly until the season finale on February 4, 2026, according to an official release. Prime Video has released the trailer for Fallout Season 2.(YouTube)

Fallout Season 2: What to expect?

With action-packed sequences and mutated creatures, the two-minute and thirty-eight-second-long trailer sets the perfect tone for thrilling mysteries on the wasteland’s horizon. Some of the new cast members seen in the trailer include Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin.

Fallout Season 2 will chiefly deal with Mojave’s wasteland and the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale. The series is based on a role-playing video game franchise by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky.

Fallout Season 2: Cast and crew

Fallout’s success was largely due to the laudable performances of its cast. Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner will reprise their roles in the new season.

Also Read: Singer Adele is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Tom Ford's Cry to Heaven; here's everything to know

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are creators and showrunners of the series, which has been produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham. Among others, Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, James Altman, and Margot Lulick have also served as executive producers.

Fallout Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 17 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. You will need a Prime Video subscription to watch the hit series.

In an interview with GQ, showrunner Graham Wagner touched upon what to expect from Fallout Season 2. “The idea that more stuff has happened — and that we're not leaving worlds as we left them — was sort of the philosophy of approaching the first season being set in Los Angeles. We do hope to continue that, and create a story on top of a story,” he said.

Also Read: Desert raves and apocalyptic doom collide in 'Sirāt,' one of the year's most talked about films

FAQs

When will Fallout Season 2 come out?

Fallout Season 2 will premiere on December 17, 2025.

Where can I watch Fallout Season 2?

Fans can watch Fallout Season 2 exclusively on Prime Video.

Who are the showrunners of Fallout Season 2?

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are creators and showrunners of Fallout Season 2.

What role does Ella Purnell play in the series?

Ella Purnell plays the role of Lucy MacLean, a Vault 33 Dweller, in Fallout.