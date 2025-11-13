Singer Adele is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Tom Ford's Cry to Heaven; here's everything to know

British singer and 16-time-Grammy winner Adele is stepping away from the mic and heading to the big screen. The chart-topping artist will make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s upcoming film Cry to Heaven, based on Anne Rice’s 1982 novel of the same name. Adele

The project marks Adele’s first major film role and pairs her with an ensemble cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, and Thandiwe Newton, among others.

A period drama set in 18th-century Italy Cry to Heaven is set in 18th-century Italy and follows the lives of two men — a Venetian nobleman and a castrated opera singer — whose paths cross in unexpected ways. The adaptation will be directed, written, and produced by fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, known for A Single Man (2009) and Nocturnal Animals (2016).

According to Deadline, the film is currently in pre-production in London and Rome, with shooting expected to begin in January 2026. Tom is reportedly self-financing the project and will seek distribution once filming is complete. The movie is slated for release in the fall of 2026.

A new creative chapter for Adele The singer, known for global hits like Hello, Rolling in the Deep, Chasing Pavements, and the Oscar-winning Skyfall, recently wrapped up her Las Vegas residency. She had earlier hinted at exploring new creative directions beyond music.

“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” Adele said in July 2024. “I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.” Her acting debut will mark the beginning of that new chapter — one that blends her powerful artistry with a fresh creative challenge.