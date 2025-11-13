The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale: Mel Owens dodges proposal, offers his final rose to...

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale witnessed major twists and turns as Mel Owens ended his journey without a final engagement. The 66-year-old former NFL star eventually offered this final rose on Wednesday, November 12, to Peg Munson in Antigua. This happened after the other woman, Cindy, sent herself home as she had doubts about Mel's feelings, People magazine reported. Mel Owens gave a rose to Meg in The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale.(Instagram/@goldenbachabc)

Cindy went back before entering the Fantasy Suite.

The Golden Bachelor: Season 2 finale decoded

Despite having a good connection since the beginning, Cindy is believed to have failed in understanding Mel's feelings about her. Ultimately, she decided that he is not "my person," while Mel revealed that he is not planning to get engaged for a few years.

At first, Cindy stated that he was not able to believe whatever she heard. "I gave him every opportunity to say, 'Just be patient with me. I'm falling for you.' And he still could even go there. He's like, 'Just wait for two years. Let me see where I am in two years.' I'm sorry, but if you find a person that makes a good partner, that's your time to commit," People quoted Cindy as saying.

Before leaving, Cindy told Mel that she was looking for somebody who "can't live without me". However, she did not get such feelings from him.

She later said that while Mel is "not interested" in making any type of commitments for years, she is not interested in "being put on hold."

Mel even visited Peg's hotel room to reveal that she was the only woman remaining.

Talking about Cindy, Peg stated that she had the "right to want to be engaged."

Later on, Peg decided to stay and even met Mel's family members, including his sons. Calling them "absolutely wonderful," Peg said getting a stamp of approval from Mel's children meant a lot to her.

Mel Owens gives a ring to Peg

During the final rose ceremony, Mel gave a ring to Peg. But it was highlighted that this was not a proposal, but rather a sign of commitment to stay with her in the future.

Peg said after meeting Mel, she knew that she had met her match. "I know that you definitely are the man that I can trust to take the wheel, but I still get to drive the buggy. I really appreciate you showing me who you really are, and I honor that," she said.

In his declaration, Mel said the ring "represents our commitment to love, to give us time to figure out together what our future holds."

FAQs

1. Who is Peg?

A single mother and a former dancer, Peg is a retired firefighter and bomb tech. She was based in Las Vegas.

2. Where to watch The Golden Bachelor?

Fans can stream the series on Hulu.

3. Did Mel Owens propose on The Golden Bachelor finale?

No, he did not propose, but Owens did give a ring to Peg to express his commitment.