Who is Mel Owens? Golden Bachelor star, 66, sparks outrage for saying he will ‘cut’ women over 60

Mel Owens, the newly announced lead of The Golden Bachelor Season 2, is under fire for controversial remarks about the age of women he’s willing to date. Speaking on the In the Trenches podcast earlier this month, the 66-year-old said bluntly, “If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them.” Mel Owens is the new Golden Bachelor

The retired NFL player-turned-lawyer added that he had been “honest” with the ABC producers about his preferences. “I only wanted women aged 45 to 60 … just being honest,” he said on the podcast.

“This is not The Silver Bachelor, this is The Golden Bachelor. They’ve got to be fit, because I stay in shape and work out and stuff. And I told producers to try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs,” Owens added, stating that fitness is a priority.

Fans slam Mel Owens’ comments as ‘ageist’ and ‘superficial’

The remarks quickly went viral on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), where users condemned the Golden Bachelor star for being ageist. Some called out the hypocrisy, noting that Owens himself is well past 60. Others compared him to men who expect youthfulness without offering it in return.

“Ok thanks #TheGoldenBachelor and ABC for the heads up so I know NOT to watch this loser on TV,” one X user wrote. “The new Golden Bachelor sounds like a real piece of…work,” a second noted, while a third added, “Starting to explain why he 66 and single.”

ABC’s Golden Bachelor faces new scrutiny after high-profile Season 1 breakup

The backlash arrives just as the ABC franchise recovers from the high-profile split of Season 1 couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. The pair, both over 70, got engaged during the show but announced their divorce in April 2024, only three months after tying the knot.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner said on Good Morning America at the time. Nist added, “We want none of that [hope] to change for anybody.”

Following the split, Nist told People that she’s received direct messages from much younger men. “They’re so young that they’re younger than my son,” she said. Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere this fall, but Owens' recent remarks have already clouded the show’s next chapter.

