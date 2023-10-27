Who didn't receive a rose and went home on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ week 5?

The Golden Bachelor, the reality show where a 72-year-old retired restaurateur, Gerry Turner, looks for love among 20 women, had a dramatic episode on Thursday night. Gerry had to send three of his women home before he visits their families next week. 'The Golden Bachelor': Gerry Turner ( pic: via twitter golden bachelor)

Faith was the lucky one who got the only one-on-one date of the week. She and Gerry enjoyed a helicopter ride that landed on a yacht.

“I don’t think anything could be better than what I’m experiencing right now,” Gerry said to the cameras.

Faith and Gerry had a deep conversation on the yacht, where Faith shared her difficult childhood, her homelessness as a teenager, and her unhealthy relationships in the past.

The Golden Bachelor-Faith(ABC/John Fleenor)

“What it appears to me that you bring to the table is something I’ve never experienced,” Faith said to Gerry, “and that is what is so special.”

Gerry was impressed by Faith and gave her the rose, meaning he will meet her family next week.

“He’s a one in a million type of guy. I am head over heels smitten, so yes I would say I’m falling in love with this guy,” Faith said to the cameras.

Gerry also said, “A life with Faith would be really amazing. I think she could be the one.”

The rest of the women went on a group date at the Santa Monica Pier, where they had fun playing games, riding rides and eating carnival food.

Gerry also spent some time with each of his women individually. Theresa told him, “I feel like I can’t live without you now. I’m really falling in love with you, Gerry, and I think we could work.”

Leslie opened up about how she was cheated on in the past and how that affected her feelings for Gerry.

“My feelings for you are really foreign to me, because I haven’t felt that way in a really long time… I’m crazy about you,” she said. “I’m falling in love with you.”

Gerry responded by saying, “You’re my girl.”

Ellen also confessed her feelings to Gerry and said she was “absolutely falling head over heels in love” with him.

“I’m falling in love with him, and I think I might even be in love with him,” she said to the cameras. “I just hope he’s feeling the same way.”

Gerry was so conflicted after his conversations that he decided not to give out a rose on the group date.

At the rose ceremony, Gerry chose Leslie and Theresa to join Faith in the next week. He eliminated Susan, Sandra and Ellen. He walked Ellen out and told her that it was his hardest decision so far.

“It was really a shock, truthfully. I wasn’t expecting it. I was falling in love with him,” Ellen said to the cameras.

“I just thought he was the one, so it’s a little upsetting, but this experience has been one of the best experiences of my life.”