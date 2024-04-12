Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce divorce: ‘I still am in love with…’

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, famously known as the "Golden Bachelor" couple, announced their divorce in a segment of "Good Morning America.” Having met on the first season of “The Golden Bachelor," they got married in a televised wedding earlier this year in January. The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry & Theresa are getting a divorce (X (twitter))

In an interview with Juju Chang for “Good Morning America,” Turner announced the decision, saying, “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Turner spoke about how their living situation affected the decision, stating, “We looked at homes in South Carolina; we considered New Jersey; and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

What is the reason for their divorce?

"The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations is how dedicated both of us are to our families... So we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” said Turner.

Despite this, they reaffirmed their love for each other, with Turner expressing, "I still love this person… There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day." Nist reciprocated, affirming, “Yeah, I still love him.”

Both Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist were previously married to their high school sweethearts for 40 years, both of whom passed away.

Adding on, Nist said, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope.” “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Turner said they will return their rings but cherish the memories, advising everyone to have a prenuptial agreement.

Nist was proposed by Turner on season 1 finale of “The Golden Bachelor.”

In an interview, they pair told "GMA" that they had finally found their "person."

Turner and Nist tied the knot in a broadcast wedding on January 4 in the presence of their kids and grandchildren.