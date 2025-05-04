MS Dhoni's captaincy, batting exposed as Gilchrist bluntly says 'it's a sign': 'Not sure if his brain is ticking...'

MS Dhoni's performance as a batter and captain came under scrutiny as Chennai Super Kings' woeful run in the ongoing IPL 2025 continued. The five-time champions lost by two runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the first time in the history of the IPL, scripted a double over their southern derby opponent in a single season. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja during IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium(PTI)

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist, speaking to Cricbuzz, questioned Dhoni's decision to go with Khaleel Ahmed in the 19th over of RCB's innings as opposed to Anshul Kamhoj and Ravindra Jadeja. The left-armer, who was clobbered for 32 runs in his first two overs in the powerplay, was taken to the cleaners by Romario Shepherd, who smashed 33 runs in the penultimate over, which included a six off a no-ball.

Gilchrist felt Dhoni could have gone with an extra over of spin by bowling out Jadeja after Noor Ahmad wrapped up his impressive spell of 1 for 26 in the 17th over.

"Tactically, I don't know if a huge difference could have been made. Given going back to Khaleel was risky at the back end because he had gone for somewhat 32 runs in the first two overs. Maybe he could have gone to Kambhoj. Given where Noor finished, Jadeja with an extra over of spin is what he could have gone with. It's such a mixed bag. They also bowled 45 dot balls," he said.

The legendary gloveman further questioned if Dhoni's tactical mindset is waning off as he stands on the verge of retirement.

"MS...he is never animated or shows any visible signs that he is upset. I just wonder if the energy is still being generated for him internally. Whether the brain is still ticking for him as astutely as it always has, as he edges closer and closer to the end. Be it this year or next year, whatever it is. I don't want to critique his leadership harshly because I feel he has been let down by some bad bowling," he added.

'Dhoni never misses that'

Gilchrist also raised questions on Dhoni's batting ability at the age of 43, saying that during his peak, he wouldn't have missed that full-toss delivery from Yash Dayal that got him out.

"Even MS, just a sign of where he is at. Just to miss that one...effectively it was a full toss. He never used to miss those...used to just pick them up," he said.

South Africa great Shaun Pollock, who was also on the panel, interrupted to say, "That would have normally been with the helicopter shot," and Gilchrist agreed.

The Aussie added: "It's symbolic of where the team is at and certain players are and what they need to do to rebuild it."

Chennai, already out of the race to make the playoffs, will play their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7 at the Eden Gardens. They will then travel back to Chepauk for their final home game of the season, against Rajasthan Royals on May 12.