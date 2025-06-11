Strawberry Moon photo from San Diego goes viral, Reddit users say ‘copyright this immediately’

A rare celestial phenomenon made its presence felt in the skies over the United States in the early hours of June 11. The June full moon, also known as the ‘Strawberry Moon’ made an appearance in the night skies. Unlike its name, the moon does not appear to be pinkish. Rather, an event known as a 'major lunar standstill' gives it a warm, golden hue. A Strawberry Moon photo shot by a San Diego photographer has gone viral on Reddit

A photo of the moon rising over San Diego has grabbed attention on Reddit. Titled, “Full Strawberry Moon rising behind the Mount Helix Cross tonight,” the image was posted by a handle called Evgeny Yorobe Photography.

Giving out the details of how the snap was taken, the caption said, “Tonight's Full "Strawberry" Moon rising behind the Mount Helix Cross. Single exposure captured from the Quarry Loop in Mission Trails, 6.25 miles away from the Cross. Nikon z8 and Tamron 150-600 g2, f6.3 1/15 sec ISO 250.”

Strawberry Moon photo from San Diego goes viral

The photo garnered a lot of appreciation from Reddit users. One account commented, “Wow! What a stunning photo! Good job!”

Another asked the photographer how they had managed to make the moon look so huge. “It's through lens compression, lining up the moon with my foreground from as far away as possible with as long of a lens as possible. For this shot I was 6.25 miles away from the Cross in Mission Trails, shooting at 600mm.”

“Imagine how beautiful this will be when it's littered with high rise apartments!” a comment read.

One person advised, “You should copyright this immediately.”

What is Strawberry Moon?

Historically different names of the full moon are used to keep track of seasons. June’s full moon is called the “Strawberry Moon” to denote the ripening time for ‘June-bearing’ strawberries and other fruits. The name has been used by the Native American Algonquian tribes living in the northeastern part of the US as well as the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, according to alamanac.com.

The Strawberry Moon will appear larger due to a lunar standstill. It refers to the moon reaching the extremes of its orbit around the Earth. Such a situation occurs every 18.6 years. This year’s moon will be the lowest full moon in almost 20 years. Another lunar standstill will not happen till 2043.

FAQs

1. What is a Strawberry Moon?

It is the June full moon, which aligns with the summer harvest season.

2. When did the Strawberry Moon peak in the US?

It reached its peak at 3:44 am Eastern Time on June 11.

3. When is the next lunar standstill?

It will take place in 2043.