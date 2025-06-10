3 zodiac signs are likely to manifest luck during the Strawberry Full Moon 2025, according to an expert

The Strawberry Full Moon 2025 rising on June 11, 2025, is no ordinary full moon as it’s arriving with a rare cosmic twist called a major lunar standstill, something we won’t see again until 2043. According to astrologer Neeraj Dhankher, three zodiac signs in particular could feel the stars aligning in their favour. Strawberry Full Moon 2025(Freepik)

Also Read Strawberry Moon 2025: Celestial guidance for zodiac signs

Most Lucky zodiac signs in June Full Moon 2025:

Cancer

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, is now in your sign, and this Full Moon is shining directly on your sense of self. “Tomorrow, your heart may get heavier as something has been weighing on it for a long time”, says Neeraj. You may suddenly feel more seen, more supported, and more confident about where you’re heading. It’s your time to stop playing small. The universe is giving you a gentle nudge to trust your natural wisdom and open your heart to receive.

Gemini

The Strawberry Moon brings signs that your ideas, goals, and dreams are finally syncing up. According to Neeraj, “Tomorrow, small signs start to prove that your thoughts, choices, and path are coming together more smoothly than you ever thought they could”. You may run into someone who inspires you or get a message that feels oddly perfect for the moment you’re in. These little coincidences are no accident; they’re proof that you’re moving in the right direction. Trust your gut and say yes to what feels right.

Scorpio

This Full Moon may mark a turning point for you. “Tomorrow, your energy may feel off-scatter, but rather than resisting it, give yourself a pause”, says Neeraj. You might feel a weight lifting as you realize just how far you’ve come. Things will begin to flow more easily again, and you could even receive a welcome surprise: maybe money you weren’t expecting or a heartwarming connection that restores your faith. Let this moonlight remind you that not everything has to be a battle.