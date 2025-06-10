Strawberry Moon 2025: Celestial guidance for zodiac signs

The Full Moon in June, known as the Strawberry Full Moon, will peak on 11 June 2025, at 3:44 a.m. ET. This Full Moon is a rare occurrence that will not happen again until 2043. Continue reading to discover how the zodiac signs will be influenced during this lunar period. Strawberry Moon 2025 impact on zodiac signs.(X: @DailyLoud)

With Saturn moving through your chart, you’ll likely start noticing certain habits or ways of thinking that just don’t fit your life anymore. Strawberry Full Moon may push you to reflect on how you communicate and how that energy shapes your relationships. Expect some “aha” moments that help you express yourself more clearly and honestly.

A big shift is happening inside you, Taurus. You’re slowly letting go of an old version of yourself, one whose beliefs or values no longer match who you are becoming. Over the next few weeks, you may feel emotionally tired or even a bit lost. But this is a deep, spiritual reset. Prioritise rest, reflection, and anything that helps you feel whole again.

This Full Moon will make you realize how much your past, especially emotional baggage, will influence your present. You’ll likely have a chance to break free from old patterns and open up to love or connection in a healthier way.

On June 9, Jupiter enters your sign, bringing luck your way for the next year! This Full Strawberry Moon highlights your inner wisdom and asks you to trust your instincts. You’re entering a time when showing your full, real self will attract abundance.

You’ve been trying to keep up appearances, Leo, but deep down, you know it’s time to stop pretending everything’s fine. The Full Moon encourages you to face your feelings and let yourself heal. Vulnerability will open doors—especially emotional ones—and you'll likely feel lighter once you let go of old wounds.

You’ll feel torn between chasing your career goals and dealing with family or emotional matters. The Full Moon suggests that true progress will come through deepening your close relationships. You may meet someone or reconnect in a way that feels meant to be. Trust the emotional pull—it’s leading you to purpose.

The pressure’s been building, and you may feel tired of always trying to balance everything. This Full Moon brings a shift—you’ll finally start prioritizing yourself. Changes in your relationships will begin to feel right, even if they were hard at first. You’ll reconnect with your body and your instincts. That’s your way forward.

Things are finally starting to clear up. You’ll feel more grounded and hopeful as this Full Moon helps you see how far you’ve come. A sense of relief or even a reward—like a romantic surprise or unexpected money—could show up soon. Celebrate your growth, Scorpio. You’ve earned it.

It’s your half-birthday season, and emotions are running high. Relationships are teaching you powerful lessons, and this Full Moon may bring a breakthrough about your needs and desires. Don’t shy away from deep feelings—let them move through you. You'll come out stronger, more self-aware, and ready for what’s next.

This Full Moon might stir up feelings you’ve been trying to ignore. It may feel messy, but it’s happening for a reason. You’re being nudged to process emotions instead of avoiding them. Let yourself feel—it’s the only way through. You’ll gain clarity and strength once you stop trying to control everything.

You’ll be pulled toward creativity and playfulness soon, even if you’re not used to it. This Full Moon gives you permission to try new things just for fun, without being perfect. Follow your curiosity. Expressing yourself through art or hobbies could bring surprising joy and even open up new opportunities.

Your career path looks bright. This Full Moon may help you see where you truly belong. You may realise that old beliefs about your identity no longer feel true. Over the coming weeks, you’ll feel called to choose work or routines that nourish your energy, not drain it. You may also find clarity.