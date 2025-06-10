2025 full moon: How to watch June's favourite Strawberry Moon

The Strawberry Moon is set to rise on the night of Tuesday, June 10, and will glow into the early morning of Wednesday, 11 June. Notably, it will be the lowest-hanging full moon seen in nearly two decades. On June 10, the Strawberry Moon will rise, reaching peak brightness on June 11 at 3:44 a.m. ET(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Known as the Strawberry Moon, June’s full moon takes its name from the time of year when wild strawberries are ready for harvest, a seasonal marker first recognised by some Native American tribes. The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that the name is tied to these ripening berries, not the moon’s colour.

How to watch 2025 Strawberry Moon?

For the best view, head to a place with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the eastern horizon, preferably somewhere outside city limits or being on a hilltop can help avoid obstacles like buildings or trees.

You can check your local moonrise time using online tools like The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s moonrise calculator for the best time and coordinates.

“So there’s a chance it will actually look a little bit reddish or pink, and, and so that may also be part of the origin of the name,” explained Chris Palma, professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State University, in an interview with AccuWeather.

When can you watch 2025 Strawberry Moon?

The moon will reach its peak brightness on Wednesday, 11 June, at 3:44 AM. ET, but it will appear nearly full as it rises the evening before.

Why is this moon riding so low in the sky?

“It’s all about the inclination of the moon’s orbit, which undergoes an 18.6-year cycle,” said John Jardine Goss of EarthSky, per US Today. “The cycle happens because the moon’s orbit is being slowly dragged around – mostly due to the pull of the sun – every 18.6 years.”

Because of this low arc, the moonlight has to pass through more of Earth’s atmosphere, scattering shorter wavelengths and allowing warmer tones to dominate the view.