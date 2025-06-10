SinCity-MannyWise vs. Finny Da Legend: What led to the deadly Las Vegas shooting? Victim's friend speaks out

YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, whose real name is Manuel Ruiz, is accused of fatally shooting fellow content creator Finny Da Legend and his wife, Bubbly, in Las Vegas. The incident took place near Las Vegas' famous Bellagio fountains on Sunday. SinCity-MannyWise is accused of fatally shooting fellow content creator Finny Da Legend.(X)

What Led to the Fatal Shooting?

The deadly encounter reportedly stemmed from a long-running feud between the two YouTubers. According to friends, the conflict had played out over months of heated livestreams, online trolling, and personal attacks.

Derek Ware, a close friend of Finny Da Legend, told Fox5Vegas that the feud began in 2023 after Ruiz allegedly pepper-sprayed Bubbly.

“I was saying, ‘I’m just glad it was pepper spray, it wasn’t bullets,” Ware said. “I said, ‘I don’t want to. I don’t want to see you here in pain with bullets in you, so let’s figure this out.’”

Despite the provocation, Ware said Finny refused to retaliate physically and instead chose to address the situation online.

“His wife said she was OK, so he was just like, ‘OK, let’s handle this another way,’” Ware said. “He controls his emotions very well. That’s what I liked about him the most.”

According to Ware, Finny ran an open-format livestream where people, including YouTubers like Ruiz, were encouraged to speak freely.

“Manny was welcome to come on and defend himself. He kept it fair. It wasn’t just a bash. It wasn’t just, ‘let’s talk about Manny, talk bad about Manny.’ It’s just everybody’s experiences,” Ware told the outlet.

Over time, as Ruiz reportedly lost followers, Finny's online presence grew. Ware believes this may have added fuel to the fire.

“That’s just, that’s just sickening. That’s just sick,” Ware said. “What do you get out of that? I don’t get that. You just ruined two families.”

Ruiz is currently facing two counts of open murder and is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning. The case remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.