Who was Finny Da Legend? YouTuber and wife allegedly shot by SinCity-MannyWise in Las Vegas

Two people were shot dead outside the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on the busy Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, NBC News reported. While the police have yet to confirm the identities of the victims, multiple social media reports claim that YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, Bubbly, were fatally shot. YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife, Bubbly, were allegedly shot dead by 'rival' YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise, who ran a now-deleted YouTube channel, Sin City Family

The horrific incident was captured on a livestream on Finny Da Legend's YouTube channel. The since-deleted video shows the tragic moment a man approaches the couple before opening fire.

While the shooter's identity has not been officially revealed yet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that they “believe we have the suspect identified,” per the outlet.

According to several online reports and hundreds of posts on X, YouTube, and Reddit, the suspect was identified as SinCity-MannyWise, who ran a popular YouTube channel, Sin City Family.

The police added that “the suspect and the victim had previously engaged in some type of conflict using a variety of social media platforms.” But on Monday, YouTube removed Manny's channel “because it violated our Community Guidelines.”

Meanwhile, Finny's YouTube channel remains intact. However, the recording of the fatal shooting has been taken down. The latest video on his channel, which has 3.44K subscribers, is a two-hour livestream titled, “Live Fremont Street Experience #Vegas Finny is Winning Here we Go.”

In the wake of the tragedy, fans flocked to the comment section to mourn Finny and Bubbly's deaths and call for Manny's arrest.

“Blows my mind that life is too short. One minute you are having fun with your wife, smiling, having a good time and then some clown comes in a ruins your day. RIP,” one fan commented.

“Rest in peace to you and your wife. To the family of the victims, I am truly sorry for your loss. It really breaks my heart to see Bubbly just before the murder as she is in a very happy mood, innocent, dancing on the strip, enjoying her night out and it be taken away a few moments later. That Manny bozo is an absolute monster who needs to be locked up!” a second added.

Yet another user wrote, “Comment i found online from someone who watched both of them: “It wasn’t so much of a beef. I’ve been watching both their streams for a long time. Manny is a scammer and an instigator. Manny disliked Finny because he was exposed for the clown that he is. There was no reason for this senseless act of violence.””