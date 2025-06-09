Police in Las Vegas said they responded to a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, June 8. While the suspects and victims have not been officially named, X posts suggested that the shooting involved two YouTubers. The suspect was identified as SinCity-MannyWise, also known as Sin City Family, who allegedly opened fire at Finny Da Legend. The incident was captured on a YouTube livestream. Did YouTuber SinCity-MannyWise shoot Finny Da Legend in Las Vegas? Video surfaces (Unsplash - representational image)

What happened during the shooting?

A bystander was filming a live stream when the incident took place. Disturbing footage that surfaced on social media shows a gunman seemingly pulling out a pistol and opening fire. The shooter, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses, was heard firing the weapon about seven times. Shocked witnesses were heard yelling, “Are you f***ing kidding me?"

Elsewhere in the video, a woman was seen confronting the shooter before he side-stepped her and started to fire his gun.

Other clips from the incident also showed injured people lying on the pavement. Police cars were seen descending on the scene.

The live stream which was on during the shooting was shared by Finny Da Legend, GB News reported. The last shot of the live stream that was underway showed a cop allegedly picking up the camera, but the video has since been taken down, according to the outlet.

The area has been locked down by Las Vegas Police. LVMPD previously shared an update on X, which read, “We are responding to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The shooting did not occur inside a casino. Please avoid the area.”

Another X post reads, “VEGAS STRIP - LIVE SHOOTER outside Bellagio fountains 15 police cars, helicopter, road closed off outside - mental”.

Las Vegas notably witnessed a shocking shooting back in 2017. That attack, carried out by Stephen Paddock, killed 60 people and left more than 400 injured. The gunman opened fire from his hotel window at the time. The incident went on to become the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in American history.