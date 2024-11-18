Las Vegas cop shoots dead man who called 911 for help amid home invasion, victim's family ‘disgusted’

Police in Las Vegas shot and killed a man after he called 911 for help amid a home invasion. Officers arrived at the home of Brandon Durham, 43, and found him struggling with a woman over a knife. An officer opened fire, killing Durham, only to later find out that the man lived at the home and was fighting to fend off the woman who had broken into his house. Las Vegas cops shoot dead Brandon Durham, who called 911 for help amid home invasion (Brandon Durham/Instagram)

Police said that the man and the woman knew each other, and had been in a relationship, according to ABC7. Durham had called 911 to report several people shooting outside his home. He told cops that someone had entered his house through the front and back doors, and he was locking himself in the bathroom, adding that he was home with his daughter, 15.

Officers arrived at the scene and kicked the door open after hearing someone screaming. They had also noticed that vehicles parked outside the property were damaged.

Inside the house, police found Durham and the suspect, Alejandra Boudreaux, struggling over a knife. This is when the officer-involved shooting took place, resulting in Durham’s death.

Boudreaux was booked for home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and domestic violence. She was not hit by gunfire.

The 26-year-old officer who opened fire, Alexander Bookman, has been with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2021. An investigation to find out if he acted appropriately is underway.

Brandon Durham’s family speaks out

Durham’s daughter, who was in the house when her father called 911, has spoken out after his death. The teenager said she is “disgusted with the Metropolitan Police,” according to KSNV.

"The violence that occurred here was under someone who was extremely, extremely angry and extremely violent,” Isabella said while addressing reporters on Thursday, November 14. “And I am disgusted in how the Metropolitan Police told my father, after killing him, to stay down. Knowing, treating him like he was the suspect in the situation, he was the victim, and I'm disgusted that the Metropolitan Police will allow me to live fatherless for the rest of my life.”

Durham’s partner Rachael Gore blamed lack of police training. “What are you looking at? Not the colors of the clothes, you're looking at the color of the skin and that's why he's dead,” Gore said, per KSNV. “That's why we don't have him here.”

Durham's family described him as a realtor, chef and dedicated dad. Besides Isabella, he also had a 13-year-old stepson, Branden, as per a GoFundMe set up for him. “Brandon was a loving and dedicated family man who worked hard to provide a stable, happy life for his family. His sudden passing has created an unimaginable void in their lives, compounded by the circumstances of his death,” the GoFundMe says.