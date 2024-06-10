Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian man shot dead in Canada ‘never had even a minor clash with anyone,’ says mom

A 28-year-old man shot dead in Surrey, Canada, has been identified as Yuvraj Goyal. Four suspects have been identified by officials, including Manvir Basram, 23, Sahib Basra, 20, and Harkirat Jhutty, 23, of Surrey, and Keilon Francois, 20, of Ontario. The suspects have been charged with first degree murder. Who was Yuvraj Goyal, Indian man shot dead in Canada? (Facebook)

Who was Yuvraj Goyal?

Goyal went to the country on a student visa in 2019, according to The Indian Express. According to the Canadian police, he had no criminal record. The motive for his murder, which is being considered targeted, is under investigation.

Recently, Yuvraj received the Canadian Permanent Resident (PR) status. He was working as a sales executive. While his mother Shakun Goyal is a homemaker, his father Rajesh Goyal owns a firewood business.

Shakun said that the family was in shock and asserted that her son had no enemies. She had visited Goyal in March.

“I spoke to him shortly before the incident. He was in his car, returning home from the gym early in the morning. He told me to go to sleep as it was nighttime here in India. He said he would call back later,” Shakun told The Indian Express.

“I don’t think anyone can give us justice. No one can bring our son back, but the Canadian government must understand that parents send their children to Canada with a lot of dreams, not to get their lifeless bodies back,” Shakun continued.

Goyal graduated with a B.Com (Honors) from Delhi University and then moved to Canada to pursue a master’s in finance. Before going to Canada, he worked in India for about two years. At the time of his death, he was working as a sales executive at Canada-based Basant Motors.

“Who should we blame? The Canadian government must realize that this is not the first such incident on their soil. They must strictly punish those who target innocents. Many such children have been killed in Canada before. My son never had even a minor clash with anyone since he went to Canada in 2019. Why was he targeted? Can anyone answer?” she asked, adding that her son was “extremely happy and well-settled in White Rock, an upscale area in Surrey.”

Goyal’s family believes the murder may have been a case of mistaken identity. “According to local sources in Canada, it might be a case of mistaken identity. Someone else might have been the target, but Yuvraj was killed. This needs to be thoroughly investigated,” said Dr. Ranjana Sood, a relative.

Goyal’s inconsolable mother said, “He not only loved his home country (India) but was also a responsible citizen of Canada. The Canadian government must answer why he met this fate. How can someone brazenly kill an innocent man? Are there any answers?”