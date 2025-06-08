June's Strawberry Moon 2025: When and where to watch the phenomenon

This June, skywatchers are in for a celestial treat as the "Strawberry Moon" rises on the night of June 11. Marking the last full moon of spring, this luminous event will cast a warm, golden glow as it hovers low over the southeastern horizon, offering a stunning visual spectacle. Despite its name, the moon won’t appear pink or red, but it is a must-see for stargazers and casual observers alike. Skywatchers can enjoy the Strawberry Moon on June 11.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Disney World closes 3 iconic attractions, what to know as fans call it ‘largest mistake in the company’s history’

What is the Strawberry Moon phenomenon?

June's full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon in North America, is not named for its color, but for its timing, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac. The name originates from the Algonquian tribes, who associated the moon with the brief strawberry harvesting season that falls during this time of the year.

While it may appear yellow-orange near the horizon due to atmospheric scattering, the name is more seasonal than visual. Other cultures have their names for this moon, including the Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon, and Hatching Moon, as reported by Space.

June's full moon will dazzle skywatchers as it lights up the night sky next week. With its golden glow and low rise over the horizon, the Strawberry Moon promises a breathtaking show that's not to be missed.

Also Read: Eggs recall: Here's why 1.7 million brown eggs have been recalled. Check the 9-state distribution list

When and where to see the Strawberry Moon in the US?

The full moon will be visible during the early hours of June 11. For people in New York, the moon will be visible at 3:44 a.m. EDT (0744 GMT). The exact timing of the phenomenon’s occurrence will depend on the watchers’ location on Earth.

The Strawberry Moon will appear fully illuminated as it rises above the southeastern horizon at sunset on June 10, offering a prime viewing opportunity. This low-hanging moon is especially striking and will provide an ideal moment for astrophotographers to capture its beauty against the landscape.