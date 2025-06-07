Eggs recall: Here's why 1.7 million brown eggs have been recalled. Check the 9-state distribution list

August Egg Company has announced a recall of 1.7 million brown cage-free and certified organic brown eggs due to potential salmonella contamination. The FDA warns that Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. August Egg Company recalls 1.7 million eggs due to salmonella risk.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the nine "major" food allergens in the U.S. include eggs, milk, fish, wheat, soybeans, crustacean shellfish, sesame, tree nuts, and peanuts.

How to identify the contaminated eggs?

According to the alert issued by the FDA warned that some of these contaminated eggs were distributed to grocery stores including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs. These eggs were distributed between February 3, 2025, to May 15, 2025, and had the sell-by dates of March 4, 2025, and June 4, 2025, stamped on them in both California and Nevada.

In addition, another set of eggs was distributed from February 3, 2025, to May 6, 2025, with sell-by dates of March 4, 2025, and June 19, 2025, in Walmart stores in nine states.

Consumers are urged to check their egg cartons for plant code numbers P-6562 or CA5330, along with Julian Dates ranging from 032 to 126. These identifiers, printed on the packaging, help trace the affected products. Julian Dates are typically three to seven-digit codes that indicate the exact day the eggs were packed, according to the FDA.

The alert said, “This recall is associated with an ongoing outbreak investigation of Salmonella Enteritidis illnesses,” adding that the investigation is related to the products distributed in the nine states, as reported by Newsweek.

List of nine states where eggs were distributed

The following are the nine states where the salmonella-contaminated eggs were distributed. These include:

Illinois

Indiana

Nebraska

New Mexico

California

Washington

Nevada

Arizona

Wyoming