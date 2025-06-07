From Santa Claus to Adolf Hitler: See full list of baby names banned in the US

If you're searching for a unique baby name that sets your child apart, the U.S. offers plenty of creative freedom, but not without limits. While the United States is generally more lenient than many countries regarding naming conventions, certain restrictions still apply. State laws may vary depending on where you live, with some enforcing stricter rules than others. Naming conventions in the U.S. allow creativity but have certain limitations. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

What baby names are banned in the US?

The restrictions on baby names can vary from state to state. For example, according to the law in California, the birth certificates in the state can only include names with letters from the 26 alphabet. This means names that include accents, tildes, and umlauts will not be accepted. In December 2024, State Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco introduced legislation aimed at tightening naming policies on birth certificates.

Across the U.S., some jurisdictions already restrict certain names deemed inappropriate or problematic. According to U.S. Birth Certificates, a private service that helps applicants obtain official documents, several names have been ruled illegal in various states. These include:-

King

Queen

Jesus Christ

III

Santa Claus

Majesty

Adolf Hitler

Messiah

@

1069

Names banned in other countries

According to The Guardian, Japan recently introduced a ban on keeping “shiny” or “glittery” baby names, which means names that have an unusual pronunciation. According to CNN, these names can include anything from Pikachu to Nike.

Other countries have taken similar steps to regulate unusual baby names. According to USbirthcertificates.com, New Zealand has banned names like “Sex Fruit,” while Mexico has prohibited names such as “Robocop” to protect children from potential ridicule or harm.

Other names banned in various countries across the world include:

Sarah (Morocco)

Osama bin Laden (Germany)

Metallica (Sweden)

Cyanide (United Kingdom)

007 (Malaysia)

BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 (Sweden)

Prince William (France)

Quran (China)

Judas (Switzerland)

Devil (Japan)

Blue (Italy)