From Santa Claus to Adolf Hitler: See full list of baby names banned in the US
While the U.S. allows unique baby names, state laws impose limits on certain names deemed inappropriate.
If you're searching for a unique baby name that sets your child apart, the U.S. offers plenty of creative freedom, but not without limits. While the United States is generally more lenient than many countries regarding naming conventions, certain restrictions still apply. State laws may vary depending on where you live, with some enforcing stricter rules than others.
What baby names are banned in the US?
The restrictions on baby names can vary from state to state. For example, according to the law in California, the birth certificates in the state can only include names with letters from the 26 alphabet. This means names that include accents, tildes, and umlauts will not be accepted. In December 2024, State Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco introduced legislation aimed at tightening naming policies on birth certificates.
Across the U.S., some jurisdictions already restrict certain names deemed inappropriate or problematic. According to U.S. Birth Certificates, a private service that helps applicants obtain official documents, several names have been ruled illegal in various states. These include:-
King
Queen
Jesus Christ
III
Santa Claus
Majesty
Adolf Hitler
Messiah
@
1069
Names banned in other countries
According to The Guardian, Japan recently introduced a ban on keeping “shiny” or “glittery” baby names, which means names that have an unusual pronunciation. According to CNN, these names can include anything from Pikachu to Nike.
Other countries have taken similar steps to regulate unusual baby names. According to USbirthcertificates.com, New Zealand has banned names like “Sex Fruit,” while Mexico has prohibited names such as “Robocop” to protect children from potential ridicule or harm.
Other names banned in various countries across the world include:
Sarah (Morocco)
Osama bin Laden (Germany)
Metallica (Sweden)
Cyanide (United Kingdom)
007 (Malaysia)
BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 (Sweden)
Prince William (France)
Quran (China)
Judas (Switzerland)
Devil (Japan)
Blue (Italy)