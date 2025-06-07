Big Lots is back: Is your local store among 219 reopened this year? See list

219 stores of the retail chain Big Lots were purchased by Variety Wholesalers following the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing late last year. The company decided to renovate and re-merchandise these stores and run them under the Big Lots brand itself. A plan to reopen all these stores in four phases over several months was announced. The last batch was thrown open to customers on June 5. A shopper leaves the Big Lots store in Berlin, Vt.(AP/ File Photo)

'We're thrilled to bring the Big Lots! brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands, and a new apparel department for the entire family,” said Lisa Seigies, president and CEO of Variety Wholesalers in a press release. “We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community. We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build towards the grand opening celebration in the fall. Every time a customer visits Big Lots! we want them to find something new and exciting!”

Here is the full list of all 219 Big Lots locations reopened:

Kentucky

· 1342 Indian Mound DR, Mount Sterling

· 3000 Scottsville Road

Louisiana

· 755 Veterans Memorial BLVD., Metairie

Mississippi

· 2605 W Main St., Tupelo

· 5778 HWY 80 E, Pearl

· 875 Main ST, Southaven

North Carolina

· 1432 E Dixie Dr., Asheboro

· 130 Weaver BLVD

· 273 Franklin Park

· 1176 Russ AVE

· 2016 Hwy 74A

· 1450 Andrews RD

· 1251 Burkemont AVE

· 711 East Innes ST

· 280 Concord PKWY N

· 7201-C 24/27/Bypass E

· 950 S. Cannon BLVD., Suite A

· 1677 Westchester DR

· 2531 Eastchester DR

· 630 Lakestone Commons AVE

· 2950 South Horner BLVD.

· 1377 Sandhills BLVD North

· 1664-BS Main ST

· 520 Berne Square S/C

· 2750C North Roberts AVE

· 1110 Western BLVD

· 2900 Arendell ST, Suite 19

· 6832 F Market ST

· 4600 Main ST

Tennessee

· 1041 S Riverside Dr., Clarksville

· 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin

· 220 Dickson Plaza Dr., Dickson

· 1262 NW Broad ST, Murfreesboro

· 4825 N Broadway ST, Knoxville

· 420 Park BLVD, Rogersville

· 840 25TH ST NW, Cleveland

· 3110 E Oakland AVE, Johnson City

· 2342 E Andrew Johnson HWY, Morristown

· 1475 E Andrew Johnson HWY, Greeneville

· 116 S Hall RD, Alcoa

· 201 Forks of the River Parkway, Sevierville

· 264 E Broadway BLVD, Jefferson City

· 633 S Jefferson AVE

· 1301 S James Campbell BLVD

· 1913 Sherwood RD

· 3901 Hixson Pike STE 157

· 1496 N. Gateway AVE

Virginia

· 2911 Hersheberger Rd. NW, Roanoke

· 1090 Millwood Pike, Winchester

· 260 Remount RD, Front Royal

· 2715 W Main ST, Waynesboro

· 4300 Portsmouth BLVD, Chesapeake

· 2646 Greensboro RD, Martinsville

· 10611 Courthouse RD, Fredericksburg

· 10001 Hull Street RD, North Chesterfield

· 2660 Weir Place, Chester

· 5260 Oaklawn BLVD, North Prince George

· 4318 George Washington MEM HWY, Yorktown

· 180 Kents Ridge RD

· 1090 Bypass RD

· 6610 Mooretown RD

· 2318 West Mercury BLVD

· 1851 E. Little Creek RD

· 1971 Military HWY South

Alabama

· 5363 HWY 90 W STE C, Mobile

· 603 US HWY 72 W, Athens

· 1820 6TH AVE SE, Decatur

· 2821 Montgomery Highway, Dothan

· 14228 US HIGHWAY 431, Guntersville

· 1619 Town SQ SW, Cullman

· 5510 McFarland BLVD, Northport

· 1100 HWY 78 W, Jasper

Georgia

· 558 Battlefield PKWY, Fort Oglethorpe

· 323 Habersham Village CIR, Cornelia

· 1803 Knight AVE STE A2, Waycross

· 4420 Altama AVE STE C2, Brunswick

· 110 E Northside DR, Valdosta

· 2708 Peach Orchard RD, Augusta

· 260 Merchants Square, Dallas

· 2932 Canton RD STE 210, Marietta

· 3791 S Cobb DR SE STE G, Smyrna

· 4125 Highway 20, STE A-2, Buford

· 2305 E 1ST ST, Vidalia

· 127 Commerce AVE

· 3111 Highway 278 NW

· Highway 80 & Lester ST

Indiana

· 195 S US HWY 231, Jasper

Kentucky

· 200 Sycamore ST STE 151, Elizabethtown

· 472 Eastern BYP, Richmond

· 1714 Perryville RD STE 400, Danville

· 942 Happy Valley RD, Glasgow

· 400 Campbellsville BYP, Campbellsville

· 294 Village LN, Hazard

· 845 S Main ST, London

· 102 N 12TH ST, Middlesboro

· 345 N HWY 27 STE 5, Somerset

Michigan

· 4157 E. Court Street, Burton

· 5112 Miller RD, Flint

· 7651 23 Mile RD, Shelby Township

· 659 24TH ST, Port Huron

· 14333 Eureka RD, Southgate

North Carolina

· 1504 N Bridge ST, Elkin

· 1826 W US HWY 421 STE K, Wilkesboro

· 526c US Highway 70 SW, Hickory

· 2725 Northwest BLVD, Newton

· 2587 W Franklin BLVD, Gastonia

· 1328 Carter ST, Mount Airy

· 1063 Yadkinville RD, Mocksville

· 100 Westwood Village DR, Clemmons

· 12295 Capital BLVD, Wake Forest

· 1110 Julian R Allsbrook HWY, Roanoke Rapids

· 955 N Wesleyan BLVD, Rocky Mount

· 4956 Long Beach RD SE, STE 8, Southport

· 2407 N Herritage ST STE E, Kinston

· 685 S Hughes BLVD, Elizabeth City

· 1020 Crossroads DR, Statesville

· 376 West Plaza Drive, Mooresville

· 403 N Generals BLVD, Lincolnton

· 1728 E Dixon BLVD, Shelby

· 601 Park ST, Belmont

· 3718 Battleground AVE, Greensboro

· 1811 S Church ST, Burlington

· 838 Winston RD, Lexington

· 1700 Raleigh RD PKWY W STE 104, Wilson

· 609 Greenville BLVD SE, Greenville

· 1403 S Pollock ST, Selma

· 1140 W Broad ST, Dunn

· 3915 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville

· 3910 Raeford RD, Fayetteville

Ohio

· 4331 Mahoning AVE NW, Warren

· 7100 South AVE, Youngstown

· 1965 W State ST, Alliance

· 408 Bluebell DR NW, New Philadelphia

· 498 Cadiz RD, Wintersville

· 56104 National RD, Bridgeport

· 6300 E Livingston AVE, Reynoldsburg

· 3946 W Alexis RD, Toledo

· 1800 E State ST, Fremont

· 825 Cleveland ST, Elyria

· 2837 Winchester Pike, Columbus

· 4260 West Broad ST, Columbus

· 3961 Hoover RD, Grove City

· 2050 E Dorothy LN, Kettering

· 1700 E Main ST, Lancaster

· 8489 Market ST

· 12588 Rockside RD

· 1890 West Market ST

· 405 Howe AVE

· 241 W Wooster RD

· 426 East Waterloo RD

· 1336 Whipple Avenue, NW

· 10560 Harrison AVE

· 3640 Werk RD

· 110 South 7th ST

· 9025 Ohio River RD

· ST. RT 7 & US RTE 35

· 367 County Road 406, STE B

Pennsylvania

· 866 Scranton Carbondale HWY, Eynon

· 1010 Oneill HWY, Dunmore

· 7405 Westbranch HWY, Lewisburg

· 2215 W 12TH ST, Erie

· 820 Water ST, Meadville

· 697 Allegheny BLVD, Franklin

· 2611 Ellwood RD, New Castle

· 5522 Shaffer RD Unit 7, Du Bois

· 2431 Columbia BLVD, Bloomsburg

· 156 Eagles Glen PLZ STE 190, East Stroudsburg

· 1241 Blakeslee Boulevard DR E, Lehighton

· 3437 Simpson Ferry RD, Camp Hill

· 467 W PENN AVE, Cleona

· 750 Ohio River BLVD

· 4717 McKnight RD

· 2444 Philadelphia ST

· 11628 Penn Hills DR.

· 254 Oak Springs RD

· 6041 State Route 30 STE 20

· Scalp Avenue & RT 219

· 389 N. Reading RD

· 500 Lincoln HWY (RT 1)

· 2140 White ST

· 1150 Carlisle ST

South Carolina

· 2349 Cherry RD STE 79, Rock Hill

· 1000 N Pine ST, Spartanburg

· 915 S ST STE A, Simpsonville

· 1023A S Pendleton ST, Easley

· 207 Oconee Square DR, Seneca

By Stuti Gupta