A year long spell of good luck begins for some zodiac signs TODAY: Are you on the list?

Today, June 9, marks the beginning of a year long period of sun-shiny good luck, gushing into the lives of the zodiac, with Jupiter moving into Cancer, and staying there till June 29, 2026. In Astrology, the planet of Jupiter represents growth, expansion, optimism, wisdom, and good fortune while Cancer represents fluidity in terms of emotional depth, nurturing nature, and intuition. Why is this a great thing? Because blessings and comfort are the overriding themes of the year ahead. Psychic and astrologist Evan Nathaniel Grim, ranks the 12 zodiac signs, from luckiest to least impacted, in tow with primary themes they'll be seeing forward motion in. Jupiter in Cancer 2025: Ranking the luckiest signs(Photo: Rotten Tomatoes)

1. Cancer — healing family wounds, feeling optimism, unexpected and steady stream of opportunities

2. Capricorn — breakthrough in relationships, seeing old limiting patterns in love withering away

3. Libra — professional growth (but only if there is some effort from your own end)

4. Pisces — feeling a pull into your creative side as a way of healing (lean in!)

5. Scorpio — being bitten by the wanderlust bug and travelling far and wide (some could also see through a publishing feat)

6. Aries — improvement in relationships and energy in the home and family sector

7. Gemini — boost in finances in a personal capacity

8. Sagittarius — boost in finances in a shared capacity (perhaps a familial windfall situation)

9. Virgo — stronghold in communication, socially and in group settings

10. Taurus — stronghold in communication, particularly through writing and even overall

11. Leo — a nudge towards a newfound spiritual quest, introspection, blessings from the other realm (most impact will be internal)

12. Aquarius — focus on health, fitness and work to reap maximum rewards from this transit

The latter six zodiac signs listed are likely to not feel any immediate positive impact when it comes to Jupiter's year-long transit through Cancer. But by focusing on the highlighted themes, some long-term benefits are sure to take shape.

For the first six, it's definitely time to hit the accelerator on your goals and gun for the gold —so ready, set, GO!