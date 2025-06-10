June 2025 full moon: What is Strawberry Moon? Here's when and where to watch in US

With the start of the summer season, the world is all set to witness a full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, in the wee hours of June 11. What makes it even more special is that it will be the lowest full moon in nearly 20 years. Strawberry Moon will be visible this month(X)

Caused by the 'major lunar standstill' event, astronomers have said that such a phenomenon will not occur again until 2043.

What is a Strawberry Moon?

Unlike its name, this moon is not strawberry or pink in colour. The name "strawberry moon" is deeply rooted in cultural traditions, which includes Native American, Colonial American and European sources, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Historically, such names were used for full or new moon to track seasons. The full moon of June is the last of the spring season and the maiden one for summer.

The name 'Strawberry Moon' has majorly been used by the Native American Algonquian tribes living in the northeastern part of the US along with people in Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota. It marks the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries.

Strawberry Moon: Why is it rare this year?

This year, stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere will get to witness the full Moon sitting very low in the southern sky. This means it will appear much larger than usual, according to the BBC.

The full Moon of June is expected to be exaggerated this time around due to the 'major lunar standstill' event that took place earlier this year.

During this time, the Moon reaches the extremes of its orbit around the Earth. It rises and sets at the most northerly and southerly positions on the horizon. Such a situation takes place every 18.6 years, while its effects are most visible at the time of full Moon.

When is the full Strawberry Moon in the US?

The full Moon of June will be reaching its peak illumination at 3:44 am on June 11, according to the Almanac.

For the best experience, it is advisable to move to an open area that has minimal light source to get a clear view of the sky.

FAQs

1. What are the other names of June full Moon?

The first full Moon of summer is also called Blooming Moon, Green Corn Moon, Hoer Moon, Birth Moon, Egg Laying Moon and Hatching Moon among others.

2. What's the exact ET time for the Strawberry Moon in the US?

The Strawberry Moon will reach its peak at 3:44 am on June 11.