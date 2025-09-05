The Golden Bachelor Season 2 cast: Meet the 23 women vying for Mel Owens’ heart

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is all set to premiere on September 24 and 25 on ABC and Hulu, respectively. ABC has revealed all 23 beautiful contestants who will compete against one another to win a place in the heart of Mel Owens, 66, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Los Angeles Rams. The Golden Bachelor Season 2 cast revealed.(Instagram/goldenbachabc)

The contestants are between the ages of 58 and 77, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Most of them are either retired or were previously married. Some of them even have grown children and grandchildren, according to the outlet.

From former bomb tech to retired biomedical engineer, here is a full list of all the 23 contestants.

Meet all 23 contestants of The Golden Bachelor Season 2

Alexandra, 67

Amy, 63

Andra, 77

Carla, 62

Carol, 63

Cheryl, 66

Cindy, 60

Debbie, 65

Diane, 71

Gerri, 64

Lily, 72

Lisa, 66

Maia, 58

Monica B., 62

Monica P., 60

Mylene, 61

Nicolle, 64

Peg, 62

Robin, 63

Roxanne, 62

Susie, 62

Terri, 71

Tracy, 62

The Golden Bachelor Season 1 had averaged 10.4 million viewers in Live+35 multi-platform viewing, according to ABC. Gerry Turner, the famous TV personality, was the main contestant of The Golden Bachelor Season 1.

In association with Warner Horizon, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produced The Golden Bachelor.

Interesting facts about Season 2 contestants

Among others, the cast of The Golden Bachelor Season 2 includes a retired biomedical engineer, a former bomb tech, a luxury yacht sales representative, a former model, and a casino VIP host.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, contestant Andra, 77, completed her master’s degree at age 61. On the other hand, Cheryl, 66, has won 50 motocross trophies in her life. Cindy, 60, had dated famous actor and martial artist, Chuck Norris, who had appeared in Bruce Lee’s The Way of the Dragon. As per the THR report, actor Robert De Niro once asked Debbie, 65, out on a date.

FAQs:

When does The Golden Bachelor Season 2 premiere?

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 will premiere on September 24.

Who is Mel Owens?

Mel Owens is a former linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams.

Where can I watch The Golden Bachelor Season 2?

You can stream The Golden Bachelor Season 2 on Hulu.