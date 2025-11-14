Hailey Bieber rocks vintage Gucci by Tom Ford thong at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Hailey Bieber turned heads at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet in a major 90s throwback themed outfit. The model arrived at the venue donning a sheer, glittering vintage Gucci gown with a rare Gucci by Tom Ford jeweled thong. This combination gave many a major throwback to 90s fashion vibes and later became one of the most talked about looks of the night. Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year party at Chateau Marmont on November 13 in Los Angeles.(Getty Images via AFP)

The halter gown had a back slit and was completely open, with a backless design. Fans could see the vintage thong details through the mesh, which is already modelled by many celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Solange. Hailey paired diamond earrings to complete the look with a tennis bracelet and her large wedding ring from her husband Justin Bieber. She had her hair pulled up in a simple, casual updo to keep the attention on the outfit.

Co-host for a milestone event

Hailey was not just attending the event, she also served as one of the co-hosts. She was one of seven celebrities who appeared on GQ Magazine’s latest cover issue. Other co-hosts for the Los Angeles event included Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogen, SZA, Oscar Isaac, the hip-hop duo Clipse, and actress Sydney Sweeney, Page Six reported.

https://pagesix.com/2025/11/13/style/hailey-bieber-wears-vintage-gucci-by-tom-ford-thong-at-gq-men-of-the-year-awards/

This year’s ceremony was especially meaningful, as it marked the 30th anniversary of GQ’s Men of the Year celebration.

A night of retro fashion

The theme of the event was “90s Hollywood Red Carpet” encouraging celebrities to embrace retro fashion. Many stars followed the theme with sheer dresses, slinky slip gowns, and bold throwback styles. Sydney Sweeney was another standout, wearing a fitted column gown that captured the glamorous feel of the decade.

Also Read: Jonathan Bailey's style file: Outfit choices that make him the sexiest starHailey’s growing fashion confidence

Hailey has been leaning into ‘90s fashion for months. Recently, she wore a full leather look to the WSJ Innovator Awards and stunned in a sculptural Schiaparelli Couture dress earlier this season. That dramatic outfit made headlines when she joked about being unable to sit down because of its design. Her confident and adventurous fashion choices have made her one of the most-watched stars on red carpets.

Although Hailey now looks totally at ease in the spotlight, she has spoken in the past about how it took time to get there. In a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said it took years to feel secure as a model but now she loves to try new and daring looks.

Also Read: Does Kylie Jenner own a 28-carat $2.5M diamond ring? New viral video sparks buzz

FAQs

1. What did Hailey Bieber wear to the GQ Men of the Year Awards?

Hailey Bieber wore a sheer vintage Gucci gown paired with a jeweled Gucci by Tom Ford thong, creating a bold ‘90s-inspired look.

2. Why was Hailey’s outfit trending online?

Her daring combination of a transparent gown and iconic Tom Ford-era Gucci thong sparked major buzz for its nostalgic, high-fashion style.

3. What was the theme of the 2025 GQ Men of the Year Awards?

The theme was “’90s Hollywood Red Carpet,” inspiring many celebrities to wear retro and vintage-inspired outfits.