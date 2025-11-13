Hailey Bieber opens up about motherhood, says she feels ‘much more prepared’ to do it again

Between selling her skincare empire Rhode to e.l.f. — a move that made her a billionaire — and releasing a wave of viral beauty products that have dominated social media, Hailey Bieber has had what can only be described as the year of the century. But amid her unstoppable success, the model and entrepreneur recently hinted that she might be ready to slow down a little. Hailey Bieber with son Jack Blues Bieber

Opening up about motherhood In a candid new chat with GQ, Hailey got real about life as a new mom — and whether she’s thinking about baby number two. When asked what surprised her most about motherhood, she admitted that no amount of advice could have prepared her for the experience.

“I don’t think there’s anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself,” Hailey said. “But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time. And I think for me personally, there’s so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it.”

The quote has many wondering — is Hailey hinting at expanding the Bieber family again soon?