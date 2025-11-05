Throwback to Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani’s lavish Dubai wedding with Burj Khalifa views

Zohran Mamdani has scripted history by becoming the first Muslim mayor of New York City. At just 34, he will also become the city's youngest mayor in more than a century when he takes office on January 1. While Mamdani ran a high-visibility campaign, his wife — Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji — preferred to stay out of the spotlight. Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji at their nikah ceremony in Dubai. (Instagram/lmf_dubai)

India-origin Zohran Mamdani, 34, met Rama Duwaji, 28, on the dating app Hinge in 2021. The couple got engaged a few years later, in October 2024.

In December 2024, Mamdani and Duwaji hosted a nikah and engagement party in Dubai — the city where Duwaji spent much of her childhood and where her family is still based.

Throwback to Zohran Mamdani’s Dubai wedding

The couple hosted their engagement and nikah ceremony on the stunning rooftop of Vida Creek Harbour, which offers a view of the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Instagram posts from florist LMF Dubai give a glimpse into the lavish party which saw the rooftop venue transformed into a blooming garden. The florists used soft ivory roses, lisianthus, and fresh ruscus to create a white garden against the pink sunset of Dubai.

For the nikah ceremony, Rama Duwaji wore a silver-toned white gown. Zohran Mamdani was dressed in a navy blue kurta.

“We brought garden romance to the city with lush blooms, delicately trailing greenery, and a statement arch that embraced the couple in nature’s quiet luxury,” LMF Dubai said in an Instagram post.

The Dubai celebration was not the only one. In February 2025, Mamdani and Duwaji tied the knot in a simple courthouse wedding at the city clerk’s office in Lower Manhattan. Later, in July, they hosted a three-day celebration for his wedding at his family’s estate in Uganda.

Mamdani is the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan academic of Indian descent.

