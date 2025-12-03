A 44-year-old king of musicals and a ‘nepo baby’ are IMDb's most popular directors of 2025; beat Vanga, Karan Johar

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri has topped IMDb’s list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025, but it’s the No. 2 spot that’s grabbing everyone’s attention. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has surged to second place with his directorial debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, a show that pokes fun at Bollywood and nepotism debate. IMDb's most popular director of 2025 gave Bollywood its biggest romance movie of all time.

List of Most Popular Indian Directors of 2025 out

On Wednesday, IMDb announced the most popular Indian directors 2025, based on page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide.

Mohit Suri has clinched the No. 1 spot on the list thanks to his romantic musical Saiyaara, followed by Aryan who makes an impressive entry at No. 2. Aryan, 28, is not only the youngest director to feature on the list but also the only series director on it.

IMDb's list

He is followed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who continues to enjoy pan-India popularity.

The list also features seasoned filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap (4th spot), followed by Prithviraj Sukumaran (5th), R.S. Prasanna (6th), along with Anurag Basu (7th) and Dominic Arun (8th), whose distinct storytelling styles have earned them loyal audiences. Rounding off the top 10 are Laxman Utekar and Neeraj Ghaywan at 9th and 10th spot respectively.

About Aryan’s show

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan debuted as a director on September 18 with the Netflix web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical comedy, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, received good reviews from the audience.

A satire on the Hindi film industry, the show explores the power struggles within Bollywood and the challenges faced by outsiders trying to remain relevant. It also features Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.