IIT Kanpur Placement 2025–26: 672 job offers on Day 1, highest ever for the institute
IIT Kanpur Placement 2025–26: IIT Kanpur's 2025–26 placement season began with 672 job offers on Day 1, a 16% increase from last year.
IIT Kanpur Placement 2025–26: IIT Kanpur recorded its best-ever start to a placement season, with 672 job offers made on Day 1 (Dec 1) of the 2025–26 recruitment drive. This is the highest Day 1 total in the institute’s history and marks a 16% jump compared to last year, reflecting strong industry demand for IIT Kanpur graduates.
By the end of the opening day, 627 students received job offers, including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). This represents a 20% increase in student placements over the previous year. PPOs alone contributed 253 offers, showing a sharp 27% rise from last season and highlighting the institute’s strong internship-to-job conversion pipeline.
International Offers and Top Recruiters
IIT Kanpur students also saw success on the global stage, with nine international job offers made on Day 1. Recruiters from leading global and Indian companies participated across sectors such as technology, finance, consulting, engineering, design, and analytics.
Prominent recruiters included:
Accenture
BlackRock
HSBC
SAP
Airbus
PwC
Navi
Qualcomm
Deutsche Bank
In total, over 250 companies have expressed interest in hiring from IIT Kanpur this year, underlining the institute’s position as one of India’s top talent pools.
Institute Response
The Students’ Placement Office (SPO) and institute leadership congratulated the selected students and thanked participating companies for their continued trust. They noted that the strong Day 1 performance reflects the hard work of students, the support of faculty, and IIT Kanpur’s reputation for high-quality education and research.
More Opportunities Ahead
With many companies still scheduled to visit in the coming weeks, IIT Kanpur expects the total number of offers to rise significantly as the placement season continues.
For more details, visit www.iitk.ac.in
(Based on press note issued by IIT Kanpur.)
