NRI shares challenges after moving back to India: ‘4–5 hours of power cuts a day’

A Kanpur-based man has opened up about the host of issues he has had to face since moving back to India from Ireland. Akash Tiwari, Manager of AI and Innovation Strategy at Coursera, said that he is now worrying about problems that he never even had to think about back in Ireland. The former NRI compared traffic in Ireland vs India, among other things (Representational image)

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Tiwari listed three of the many problems he has been facing since settling down in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

‘So many issues’ in India

“Moving back to India has brought so many issues in my life, that I never had to worry about in Ireland,” said the Coursera manager. According to his LinkedIn profile, Tiwari spent over three years working in Dublin, Ireland.

He said that since settling down in Kanpur, he has to deal with daily power cuts. Electricity issues, in fact, formed the first of his grievances. (Also read: NRI leaves job in Canada, returns to India after 5 years: 'Life just felt robotic')

“I am in Kanpur, and on an average there’s a power cut for 4-5 hours everyday. We don’t have electricity even at the time of writing this,” he said.

Tiwari contrasted this with Ireland, where he faced just one power cut in three years — and that too for just 15 minutes. He revealed that he was informed about the power cut one month in advance.

“In Dublin, over my 3+ years of stay, electricity was cut for 15 mins, just once, to change my meter and I was notified about this cut 1 month in advance,” wrote Tiwari.

AQI and traffic

Power cuts alone did not prompt Tiwari to pen the post. He also highlighted other issues like the air quality and traffic chaos in India.

“Mad traffic and honking,” he wrote on X, adding: “These are man made - artificially created issues. They shouldn’t be there at the first place AND people could focus on other important things in life.”

In the comments section, as many people agreed with Tiwari, the Ireland-returned executive wondered why the people of India have to cry for basic necessities.

He also hit back at critics, saying that he had plans of moving back to Ireland once his personal situation changed. “I am pretty sure, once my posts reach more people, I will hear “go back” more and more. I don’t judge them either - because I will go back, once (and if) my personal situation changes,” said the former NRI.