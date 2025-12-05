Eurovision faces major boycotts as Ireland, Spain and others withdraw over Israel's inclusion

What is normally Europe’s most vibrant, glitter-filled celebration of pop music is now facing one of its most turbulent moments. Public broadcasters from Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, and Slovenia announced on Thursday that they will withdraw from next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, following the decision to keep Israel in the competition. The decision not to suspend Israel has triggered the largest potential boycott in the Eurovision contest's history.(REUTERS)

Their coordinated exit signals a sharp escalation in political tensions surrounding the event, traditionally known for avoiding geopolitics and uniting audiences across the continent.

EBU meeting fails to resolve dispute over Israel

The dramatic departures came immediately after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the coalition of 56 public broadcasters that oversees Eurovision, held a meeting to address mounting concerns over Israel’s place in the 2026 contest, according to a report by news agency AP.

Despite intense debate and opposition from several nations, EBU members ultimately chose not to suspend Israel. Instead, they approved tougher voting safeguards, following accusations that Israel attempted to influence voting in earlier contests.

The decision left many broadcasters dissatisfied. Eurovision historian Dean Vuletic called it “one of the biggest crises in the EBU’s history,” adding that next year could see the largest political boycott the contest has ever experienced, said the report.

More countries may follow

RUV, Iceland’s national broadcaster, said its own leadership will meet next week to determine whether Iceland should also drop out. The network’s governing board has already recommended banning Israel from the 2026 edition, set to take place in Vienna, which marks Eurovision’s 70th anniversary.

The EBU confirmed that RTVE (Spain), AVROTROS (Netherlands), RTE (Ireland) and RTVSLO (Slovenia) had formally declared their withdrawal. A final list of participating countries is expected by Christmas.

Reactions across Europe

Israel's president Isaac Herzog welcomed the decision to let Israel remain, calling Eurovision “a symbol of cultural unity,” and thanking those who supported the country’s continued participation. Austria, next year’s host, and countries like Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg have also backed Israel, according to Vuletic.

But several broadcasters say Israel’s involvement has made Eurovision untenable for them. AVROTROS (Netherlands) argued that allowing Israel to compete contradicts the core values of a public broadcaster. RTVE (Spain) said Israel was using Eurovision for political messaging and that Gaza’s humanitarian crisis makes neutrality impossible. RTE (Ireland) stated that participating would be “unconscionable” given the scale of civilian deaths in Gaza.

Some broadcasters also raised concerns over journalists killed in the conflict and Israel’s restricted media access to Gaza. Meanwhile, KAN, Israel’s broadcaster, rejected accusations of vote manipulation, saying it had not engaged in any prohibited activity during the previous contest, said the report.

Eurovision’s struggle to escape politics

The dispute is the latest in a string of geopolitical controversies for Eurovision. The contest expelled Russia in 2022 after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Gaza war has triggered two consecutive years of protests at contest venues in Switzerland and Sweden.

With more than 70,000 Palestinians killed, according to Gaza Health Ministry figures cited internationally, and Israel pointing to Hamas’ October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people, both sides remain deeply polarized, and Eurovision has become the latest arena for this clash.

Financial and cultural impact looms

Spain, part of Eurovision's “Big Five,” which contribute the most financially, pulling out could strain the contest’s budget and reach. Ireland, historically the most successful competitor with seven wins, is another major loss, said the report.

The controversy threatens to overshadow the return of Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania next year, originally expected to be a celebratory moment for the show’s 70th anniversary.

Instead, Vuletic warns, the 2026 edition is likely to be “one of the most politicized Eurovisions ever.” What was meant to be a landmark celebration in Vienna may now unfold under the shadow of boycotts, protests, and a deeply divided Europe, the report further stated.

