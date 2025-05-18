Who is Johannes Pietsch (JJ)? Austria's opera singer wins Eurovision; Here's what he takes home

Johannes Pietsch, an Austrian singer with classical training, won the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland on Saturday with the song "Wasted Love," which features operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno touch. Austrian singer Johannes Pietsch, known as JJ representing Austria with the song "Wasted Love" parades during the flag ceremony prior to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)

Israeli musician Yuval Raphael placed second at an exciting evening of music and unity that was marred by tensions over Israel's participation amid its ongoing conflict with Gaza.