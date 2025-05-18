Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Johannes Pietsch (JJ)? Austria's opera singer wins Eurovision; Here's what he takes home

ByShweta Kukreti
May 18, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Johannes Pietsch, an Austrian singer with classical training, won the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland on Saturday with the song “Wasted Love”.

Johannes Pietsch, an Austrian singer with classical training, won the 69th Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland on Saturday with the song "Wasted Love," which features operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno touch.

Austrian singer Johannes Pietsch, known as JJ representing Austria with the song "Wasted Love" parades during the flag ceremony prior to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)
Austrian singer Johannes Pietsch, known as JJ representing Austria with the song "Wasted Love" parades during the flag ceremony prior to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on May 17, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)(AFP)

Israeli musician Yuval Raphael placed second at an exciting evening of music and unity that was marred by tensions over Israel's participation amid its ongoing conflict with Gaza.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Who is Johannes Pietsch (JJ)? Austria's opera singer wins Eurovision; Here's what he takes home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On