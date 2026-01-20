Harvard, AIIMS, Stanford-trained gastroenterologist shares the best and worst snacks, protein, carbs for visceral fat

According to the gastroenterologist, sugar fuels visceral fat more than most people realise. Therefore, it is important to check the ingredient list of the foods you eat daily and rely heavily on whole foods . Here's the list Dr Sethi shared:

Your fat loss journey is an uphill battle that depends not only on working out regularly and adopting a healthy lifestyle, but also on following a whole-foods-rich diet. On Monday, January 19, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at Harvard, AIIMS, and Stanford Universities, shared a list of best and worst foods for visceral fat.

1. Best and worst snack The best snack for visceral fat is nuts and seeds, such as walnuts, almonds, chia, and flax.

The worst snack for visceral fat is ultra-processed packaged snacks with long ingredient lists. 2. Best and worst protein (vegetarian and non-vegetarian) The best protein for visceral fat is fatty fish like salmon and sardines, as well as eggs and chicken.

The best vegetarian sources of protein for visceral fat are lentils and chickpeas.

The worst protein for visceral fat is processed meats, such as deli meats and sausages. 3. Best and worst carbs The best carb for visceral fat is whole grains like oats, barley, and millets.

The worst carb for visceral fat is refined flour, including white bread and pastries. What is visceral fat, and why is it dangerous? According to a report from the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH), visceral fat is intra-abdominal adipose tissue stored around several organs, including the stomach, intestines, and liver. It stated that an increase in visceral fat of more than 130 cm² defines visceral obesity, a major risk factor of several chronic diseases at any weight or BMI level.

But how do we know if we have visceral fat? In an Instagram video shared on January 17, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj with over 10 years of experience, shared the key signs. Highlighting that the texture of your abdominal fat is a critical indicator of internal health, he shared, “Soft belly usually means surface fat. Hard often means deeper, riskier visceral fat that affects hormones, blood sugar control, and the heart.” To learn more, click here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.