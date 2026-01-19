AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist answers 11 questions about eating eggs: Are eggs good for losing weight or belly fat?

Naturally, questions are bound to arise on how the food affects our health, and whether we are taking it in the most effective manner. Taking to Instagram on January 19, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, sought to answer the same.

Eggs are not only one of the most popular sources of protein, but also one of the most versatile when it comes to methods of cooking and consumption. It can fit into any meal, and its compact size and hassle-free experience of eating make it easy to consume multiple servings a day.

1. Are eggs good for breakfast? The answer is a resounding yes, as Dr Sethi considers eggs to be one of the best proteins to have for the first meal of the day.

2. Are eggs good for fatty liver? Eggs are good for fatty liver, but only in moderation. Protein in eggs helps reduce sugar intake and supports liver health.

3. Can eggs raise cholesterol? The egg yolk is commonly associated with high cholesterol. However, Dr Sethi assures us that for most people, the consumption of eggs does not raise cholesterol levels.

4. Are eggs good for losing weight or belly fat? Eating eggs is good for losing weight or belly fat, claimed Dr Sethi, stating that the protein in eggs improves fullness and reduces cravings.

5. Can eggs cause blood sugar spikes? Eggs have almost zero carbohydrates and therefore cannot cause the blood sugar level to spike, explained Dr Sethi.

6. Is it safe to have eggs with coffee or green tea? Eggs can be safely consumed with coffee or green tea, as no harmful interaction has been noted, shared Dr Sethi.

7. Can eggs cause bloating? Eggs rarely cause bloating. However, some people are sensitive, and therefore it is better to trust our own gut in this regard.

8. Is it safe to eat raw eggs? The consumption of raw eggs is not recommended as it has the risk of salmonella infection.

9. Are raw eggs better absorbed by the body? Dr Sethi debunked the misconception, stating that cooked eggs have better protein absorption.

10. What is the best way to eat eggs? The healthiest preparations of eggs, according to Dr Sethi, include boiled, poached, scrambled and omelette.

11. How many eggs can we safely eat in a day? While there is no magic number, most people do well with one to two whole eggs per day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.