Canadian doctor warns South Asians with fatty liver make these 3 mistakes daily: Late-night eating, endless cardio

In a January 13 Instagram post, she highlighted the three habits she sees over and over again in people who are metabolically stuck, and also suggested ways to fix them.

Dr Tanisha Shekdar, who helps diagnose fatty liver, insulin resistance, and pre- diabetes every single week in South Asian patients, found that the lifestyle patterns are always the same in every South Asian man and woman.

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease , or NAFLD, is a condition in which excess fat builds up in your liver, not caused by heavy alcohol use. It is a growing concern globally, with the community prevalence in South Asian countries increasing day by day because of unhealthy lifestyle practices.

Dr Tanisha captioned the video, “South Asians with fatty liver are making these 3 mistakes daily.” Here are the 3 behavioural patterns she pointed out in the clip:

1. Late-night eating According to Dr Tanisha, late-night snacking, snacking after bedtime, eating close to dinner time, and never giving insulin a true break are big causes for fatty liver disease in South Asian people.

2. Breakfast that isn’t protein-anchored Breakfast that isn't protein anchored — coffee, something light, maybe some carbs — guarantees that blood sugar crashes, which causes you to have cravings by midday.

3. No resistance training “Little to no resistance training means insulin sensitivity never improves,” Dr Tanisha explained. According to her, average South Asians with fatty liver do zero resistance training, and spend time doing either endless cardio or just sitting at their desk 12 to 14 hours a day.

“There is no stimulus to improve insulin sensitivity or muscle glucose uptake, and no one is teaching these people how these habits are quietly keeping insulin elevated and fat trapped in their liver,” she cautioned.

These habits happen because no one taught us what matters most for metabolic health. So this is where Dr Tanisha suggests to start instead:

1. Comprehensive lab work “Not just glucose, we're looking at insulin, liver enzymes, inflammatory markers, metabolic risk, and ratios. We're testing, not guessing,” she explained.

2. Anchoring meals with protein and fibre She suggested anchoring every meal with 30-40g of protein and fibre. As this alone can stabilise blood sugar and appetite within 3 days, Dr Tanisha highlighted.

3. Fasting Fasting, specifically leaving 2 hours between dinner and bedtime, allows insulin levels to drop. Moreover, she explained that the 2-hour gap between dinner and bedtime is when insulin levels drop, and metabolic repair begins.

“It does not need to be complex. 9/10 times, I am starting with the foundations first. You don't need to reverse insulin resistance and fatty liver with extremes; you just need structure to fix the foundations,” Dr Tanisha added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.