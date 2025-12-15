Doctor with 25 years experience warns ‘ghee-loaded meals, sugary chai’ harm South Asians’ health; shares 6 key insights

South Asians are known to develop health issues earlier in life, often without obvious symptoms. From heart disease to metabolic disorders, the risks are real and frequently misunderstood. Understanding these patterns is key to prevention. Dr Syed urges South Asians to rethink food choices and lifestyle habits.(Image created by Google Gemini)

Dr Mubin Syed, board-certified vascular and interventional radiologist and neuroradiologist with more than 25 years of practice experience, shared in his December 7 Instagram post 6 essential health insights the South Asian community should not ignore. (Also read: Kailash Hospital cardiologist shares top diet red flags for heart health: 'Eating too much pickle, papads...' )

1. White rice and modern lifestyles

“White rice isn’t culture, it’s chemistry. Your ancestors burned it off in fields. You’re eating refined starch at a desk. No fibre. No protein. No movement. High sugar was predictable… not personal,” Dr Syed explained, pointing to how modern routines change the impact of traditional foods.

2. Why a short walk after dinner matters

“A 15-minute walk after dinner isn’t extra. It’s not fitness. It’s damage control if you’re insulin-resistant. If you can scroll, you can walk,” he said, stressing the importance of post-meal movement.

3. Why being slim doesn’t always mean being healthy

“I’m not overweight’ doesn’t mean safe. You can look slim and still collect liver fat, visceral fat, and silent inflammation. TOFI, Thin Outside, Fat Inside,” Dr Syed noted, highlighting an often overlooked health risk.

4. Generational habits and health cycles

“You can’t break generational trauma while repeating generational habits. Ghee-loaded meals. Sugary chai. ‘No beta, we’ve always eaten this way.’ Cycles don’t break themselves,” he said, urging a rethink of everyday food choices.

5. Why doesn’t chai count as hydration

“Chai isn’t hydration. Neither is soda nor mango lassi. If water isn’t the main drink in your day, your kidneys are working a night shift they didn’t sign up for,” Dr Syed warned.

6. Genes versus lifestyle choices

“Genes load the gun. Lifestyle pulls the trigger. Yes, South Asians are at higher risk, but you can fight back if you stop sugar-coating your habits,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.