Orthopedic surgeon says calcium alone won’t save your bones: Skipping protein may be causing silent damage

When most people think about building strong bones, calcium is usually the first nutrient that comes to mind. It’s the one we grew up hearing about: drink your milk, take your calcium supplements, strengthen your bones. But an orthopedic specialist says protein deserves just as much attention, and in some cases, even more. Your bones need adequate protein for growth and recovery.(Freepik)

Protein and bones: What's the connection?

A big part of the structure of bones is made of protein. It forms the collagen framework that gives bones their flexibility and strength before minerals harden them, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Vikram Shah, chairman and managing director, Shalby Hospital, tells Health Shots.

This is why eating too little protein can quietly weaken your bones over time. The expert further explains: "Without enough protein, your body struggles to support the constant cycle of breaking down and rebuilding bone tissue. Calcium absorption also becomes less efficient, which makes the problem even worse. For older adults, this can lead to brittle bones and an increased risk of fractures—something orthopedic doctors see far too often."

How much protein do you really need?

Most adults do well with about 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight each day. As we age, however, our bodies naturally lose muscle and bone mass, so people over 50 usually need closer to 1 to 1.2 grams per kilogram. Those recovering from injuries, dealing with bone loss, or living very active lifestyles may need a bit more.

"People should not load up on huge amounts of protein. The focus should be on getting a steady, adequate supply," says Dr Shah, who was in New Delhi for Orthotrends 2025, a conference that brought together ortho specialists from different parts of the country.

Addressing the common belief that too much protein can cause calcium to leach from the bones, he asserts that people who follow a protein-rich diet usually have stronger bones. However, there's a catch: "Alongside proteins, you must make sure to get enough calcium and vitamin D too. It is important to understand that bone problems are generally the result of poor overall diet, not protein itself," he adds.

Does type of protein matter for bone health?

Yes. The type of protein you eat also matters. Lean meat, eggs, fish, dairy products, beans, lentils, tofu, nuts, and seeds all offer protein along with other nutrients that help the skeleton stay strong.

Vegetarians and even vegans can meet their protein needs by mixing and matching different plant-based foods throughout the day, says Dr Shah.

Other health benefits of protein for bones

Apart from building bones, protein also helps to protect them.

* Stronger muscles mean better balance and stability, which lowers the chance of falls and injuries

* If you do get hurt, protein helps in faster healing. It helps the body build new tissue, repair damaged areas, and maintain strength while mobility is limited.

Protein for arthritis patients

People who suffer from arthritis can benefit from steady protein intake. It helps maintain muscles around stiff joints, thereby reducing pressure on them and also repairs joint tissues.

It can also prevent weight gain, which can make arthritis pain worse. Lean and plant proteins can significantly reduce inflammation.

Who needs protein supplements?

Protein supplements like whey, soy, or collagen can be useful for people who struggle to get enough from food. But they’re not required for good bone health. Whole foods should always come first. "Eating enough protein each day is one of the simplest things you can do to support your bones — whether you’re trying to stay active, recover from an injury, or simply age with strength and confidence," concludes Dr Shah.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)