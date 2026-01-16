5 key foods to reverse insulin resistance and reduce your diabetes risk; recommended by a nutrition expert

What is insulin resistance? Insulin resistance is a metabolic condition in which your body’s cells stop responding properly to insulin. Simply put, even when there is plenty of sugar in your blood, your cells fail to absorb it, causing blood sugar levels to remain dangerously high instead of being converted into energy. If left untreated, this condition significantly increases the risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. While genetics and general lifestyle factors play a role, your diet is a primary driver in restoring insulin sensitivity and reversing the condition. Foods that reverse insulin resistance (Freepik)

Top 5 foods that can reverse insulin resistance Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Proper meal timing, avoiding late-night meals, and maintaining regular meal intervals further help improve insulin sensitivity."

Leafy green vegetables (spinach, fenugreek, kale) As per the nutritionist, the intake of green leafy vegetables is linked to reducing the risk of diabetes and also lowering diabetes levels. It is advised to eat them at the beginning of a meal, before consuming carbohydrates, to manage the insulin resistance and also lower the blood sugar spikes.

Whole grains (oats, brown rice, millets) The nutritionist says whole grains are a rich source of dietary fibre, resistant starch, magnesium, and polyphenols; these are the compounds that improve the insulin signalling (the central regulator of metabolism) and slow the absorption of glucose. The intake of whole grains leads to a lower glycaemic response.

As per PubMed Central, consuming whole grains earlier in the day, especially at breakfast or lunch, may provide more benefit for glycemic control and day-long glucose stability because the body’s metabolic response is generally better in the morning.

Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds) Higher nut consumption may have beneficial effects on diabetes prevention and also its management. In particular, some but not all large studies have found that higher consumption of total nuts, walnuts, and peanuts was significantly associated with a lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes. But there are some limitations; specific recommendations related to nuts have been limited. As per the journal MDPI, these are nutrient-rich foods that contain healthy monosaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acid profiles, protein, soluble fiber, insoluble fiber, vitamins K, folate, and thiamine; minerals such as magnesium, copper, potassium, and selenium; and substances such as xanthophyll carotenoids, antioxidants, and phytosterol compounds, with recognised benefits to human health, and also lower the risk of diabetes.

According to the nutritionist, consuming almonds at snack time had a greater reduction in the sensation of hunger and serum glucose concentrations.

Fatty fish (salmon, sardines, mackerel) Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in fatty fish and may reduce chronic low-grade inflammation (a key contributor to insulin resistance, says the nutritionist). Including fatty fish as a part of the main meal helps. However, if you are on blood-thinning medication or have chronic kidney disease, you must avoid fatty fish or consult a doctor before its consumption.

Berries (blueberries, strawberries, Indian berries like jamun) As per the nutritionist, berries are high in antioxidants and fibre, which help reduce oxidative stress and improve the body’s response to insulin. Berries are ideal as part of breakfast, smoothies, or post-meal desserts in controlled portions.

Why food alone is not enough? While diet is important, it cannot reverse insulin resistance on its own. A comprehensive approach is necessary. Regular physical activity, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and managing stress all help to improve insulin sensitivity. A sedentary lifestyle, insufficient sleep, and chronic stress can all negate the benefits of even the healthiest diet. In certain cases, medical supervision and treatment may be required.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)