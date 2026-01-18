Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari’s fitness routine at 54: From Pilates and yoga to daily walks

The deputy CM revealed that though she does not follow any proper routine, she tries to do some form of workout every day. She told Curly Tales, “My fitness routine and eating routine are not very proper these days, but I try to do some exercise throughout the day, at least 2-3 times a week.”

In a YouTube interview with Curly Tales on January 4, she shared insights into how she remains fit and active, focusing on going back to basics by incorporating full-body Pilates and yoga routines. Here's what she shared:

Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister, Diya Kumari , the granddaughter of the last ruling maharaja of Jaipur, Man Singh II, keeps it simple and straightforward when it comes to staying fit and healthy.

As for what form of workout she chooses to do every day, Diya Kumar revealed, “I try to do Pilates and yoga, when I get some time, for mental peace. I saw a lot of my friends do Pilates and yoga. Those people I have seen are flexible, healthy, and fit. So I thought, let’s try something like this. It suited me too.”

Apart from Pilates and Yoga, Rajasthan's deputy chief minister revealed that she also likes going for walks, swimming, and playing badminton and basketball.

Diya Kumari's Jaipur home During the interview, Diya Kumari not only gave a glimpse of her healthy lifestyle but also gave a tour of her home in Civil Lines, Jaipur. The house is a fusion of historical reverence and local craftsmanship that reflects both Diya Kumari's royal lineage and her role as a politician.

Moreover, it blends traditional Indian regal aesthetics with modern luxury, with the interior design leaning heavily into the 'haveli' style, characterised by high ceilings, ornate furniture, and a sophisticated neutral colour palette.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.