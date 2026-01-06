Step inside Rajasthan deputy chief minister Diya Kumari’s Jaipur home in Civil Lines that looks like a heritage hotel

While many official residences prioritise function over form, the Jaipur home of Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister, Diya Kumari, offers a masterclass in blending heritage with hospitality. A tour of the Civil Lines property revealed an interior so meticulously curated it could easily be mistaken for a high-end boutique hotel. Also read | Step inside Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad's Lukshmi Vilas Palace, the largest private residence in the world The home of the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan proves that traditional Rajasthani aesthetics are perfectly suited for the demands of a high-profile official residence. (Instagram/ Diya Kumari and YouTube/ Curly Tales)

The residence, showcased in a January 4 YouTube video by Curly Tales, serves as a living gallery of Rajasthani culture. From the moment guests enter, they are greeted by a fusion of historical reverence and local craftsmanship that reflects both Diya Kumari's royal lineage and her role as a politician.

Take a closer look:

Elegant dining and living areas

The home blends traditional Indian regal aesthetics with modern luxury. The interior design leans heavily into a royal Rajasthani or 'haveli' style, characterised by high ceilings, ornate furniture, and a sophisticated neutral colour palette.

The home uses a base of cream and off-white walls to create a sense of vastness, punctuated by rich, dark wood furniture. You can see carved wooden side tables, classic wooden consoles, high-back upholstered chairs, and a mix of plush sofas and period-style armchairs.

A tribute to Indian heritage

The walls of the home tell the story of Rajasthan’s storied past. Notable highlights include an Amer Fort painting, a tribute to the original capital of the Kachwaha clan, anchoring the main living space. Diya Kumari showed that the home is adorned with traditional Rajasthani miniature paintings, celebrating the region's world-renowned art form.

Several art pieces depicted the ghats of Banaras and the 'maha aarti.' Diya Kumari highlighted her family's historical roots in the area, noting that her ancestor, Man Singh, built the Man Ghat and contributed to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Local craftsmanship on display

Rather than opting for generic luxury, the deputy CM filled her home with indigenous crafts, from vibrant Sanganeri prints featured on cushions and upholstery to blue pottery, the iconic Jaipur ceramic style, which was integrated throughout the decor. Moreover, intricate metal carving showpieces, all sourced from local artisans, provided a glimmering touch to the furniture.

Personal sanctuaries

Despite the grandeur, the home featured intimate spaces designed for both productivity and relaxation. Diya Kumari revealed her home office as her favourite corner, describing it as a sanctuary for quiet work and meaningful interactions.

For more casual moments, the residence opened into a serene white-tiled courtyard. This breezy outdoor area, furnished with elegant wicker seating, served as the primary spot for enjoying traditional meals and snacks under the Jaipur sky.