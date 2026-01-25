Florida gastroenterologist shares 5-step plan to ensure bowel movement every morning: Start with a warm beverage…

Taking to Instagram on January 24, he explained that when food or drink reaches the stomach for the first time in the morning, the brain sends a signal to the colon that essentially translates to “Empty the tank.” This wave of neural activity pushes the stool toward the exit.

Also Read | Fitness coach shares cheat sheet of 50 foods that you can overeat without worrying about weight gain

A good bowel movement is often associated with a healthy start to the day. It leaves us feeling light and refreshed, ready to take on the challenges ahead. According to Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, the urge to empty your bowel right after breakfast or morning coffee is not a random phenomenon, but the gastrocolic reflex.

According to Dr Salhab, it is possible to trigger the reflex on purpose every morning. The steps to do so are listed as follows:

1. Drink first Drink something after waking up. Warm beverages such as coffee, tea, warm water, lemon water, and so on work best, shared Dr Salhab. The drink stimulates nerve receptors in the stomach that activate colon contractions.

2. Add fruit The reflex can also be stimulated by certain fruits, which draw water into the stool and increase gut motility. Such fruits include kiwi, pears, prunes, citrus, and berries.

3. Eat something It is not necessary to eat a big meal early in the morning. Just a small amount of food is sufficient to signal the stomach and flip on the gastrocolic reflex.

4. Move your body Walking, gentle stretching or yoga compresses and massages the intestines and helps to stimulate bowel movement. Best poses include knees-to-chest, child’s pose, deep squat, and cat-cow.

5. Fix your toilet position Sitting straight up kinks the rectum, shared Dr Salhab. Leaning forward with feet slightly elevated straightens the canal so stool passes with less strain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.