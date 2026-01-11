AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist answers 13 questions about drinking tea: Effects on health, how much to drink, and more

When it comes to the beverage of choice for Indians, few drinks can topple the humble tea from the top spot. It is the drink of choice for many early in the morning, late in the evening, and practically any time in between. Tea is rich in polyphenols and thus beneficial for gut health, states Dr Sethi. (Unsplash)

As such, it is understandable that many would be curious about the health benefits that the drink provides. Taking to Instagram on January 10, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, sought to answer just that.

1. Is tea a good breakfast drink?

Tea is a good drink to have alongside food for breakfast. It is gentler on the body compared to coffee for many on account of having less caffeine. However, Dr Sethi suggests that we avoid it on an empty stomach.

2. Is tea good for fatty liver?

According to Dr Sethi, tea is likely good for fatty liver as it has been linked with better insulin sensitivity and metabolic health

3. Can tea cause spikes in blood sugar?

Not only does tea not cause blood sugar spikes, but it is also known to modestly reduce post-meal sugar spikes.

4. Is tea good for belly fat/weight loss?

Tea is indirectly helpful in losing weight or belly fat, as it helps with appetite control and insulin sensitivity.

5. Is tea beneficial for gut health?

Tea is beneficial for gut health as it is a good source of polyphenols, which reach the colon and feed beneficial gut bacteria. It is also functionally a prebiotic.

6. Can tea raise cholesterol?

Unlike unfiltered coffee, tea does not raise cholesterol.

7. Does adding milk to tea reduce benefits?

By adding milk to tea, the absorption of polyphenols drops slightly, thus reducing the benefits a little.

8. Can tea lower stress hormones?

Tea can lower stress hormones, noted Dr Sethi, observing that regular intake of the beverage has been linked in studies to a lower cortisol response to stress.

9. Has tea been linked to cancer protection?

Studies have linked tea to lower liver and colorectal cancer risk, shared the gastroenterologist.

10. Should tea be organic?

Organic tea is the better choice for daily tea drinkers because tea leaves are not washed before packaging and are steeped directly, explained Dr Sethi. Thus, residues can transfer into the drink.

11. Does tea affect iron absorption?

Tea does affect iron absorption. In case the iron level is low for an individual, they should drink tea between meals.

12. What is the best way to drink tea?

When it comes to methods of preparation, simplicity wins. Black tea or tea with just a splash of milk is best, and sugar or sugary syrups are best avoided.

13. How much tea is safe to drink daily?

For most people, consuming one to four cups of tea a day is generally well-tolerated, shared Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.