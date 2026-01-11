Gastroenterologist explains why sleep is not optional: ‘It is an active phase for…’

Good sleep is one of the primary needs of the human body, alongside nutritious food and exercise, to maintain good health. Often, we come across influencers and health experts on social media platforms claiming that they work around the clock, sparing very little time for sleep. During sleep, the metabolic system in our body undergoes healing, shares Dr Manickam.(Pexel)

Such claims can come across as baffling, and rightfully so, according to American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam. Taking to Instagram on January 8, Dr Manickam explained the importance of sleep in overall as well as gut health, and three steps to follow to improve our sleep quality.

“Sleep isn’t optional. It’s where your gut repairs, hormones reset, and metabolism actually heals,” he wrote in the caption. “Fix your sleep first. Your body will follow.”

Importance of sleep

According to Dr Manickam, while sleep requires the body to be in a state of rest, it is not a passive phase. Rather, it is an active phase where metabolic repair takes place within the body, especially for the gut.

“I can confidently say that if your sleep is poor, your diet and exercise may not work,” noted the gastroenterologist.

“Gut microbes follow daily cycles that align with sleep,” he explained, “producing metabolites like short-chain fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support the gut-brain axis.”

If an individual does not have a fixed sleeping schedule or is disturbed and does not receive a minimum of seven hours of sleep each day, the density of good bacteria in the gut can be reduced.

This leads to an increase in the proportion of bad gut bacteria, which in turn increases hunger and cravings. This leads to an increased risk of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

3 things to start today for better sleep

Go to bed at a fixed time and wake up at a fixed time.

Ten minutes of natural sunlight exposure in the morning after waking up, so that melatonin dies down, signifying the end of the circadian rhythm on that day

Have dinner three hours before going to sleep

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.