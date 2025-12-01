Can't stop indulging in mindless snacking? Try these weird but effective dietician-approved hacks to prevent overeating

Do you often find yourself reaching for snacks without thinking, or battling those persistent after-dinner dessert cravings? Mindless eating can easily lead to overeating and eventual weight gain - but simple, smart habits can make a remarkable difference. Mindless snacking every time you get cravings can lead to weight gain.(Unsplash)

Zoha Zaheer, a clinical dietitian and fat-loss coach, has shared five unusual yet effective tricks she personally follows to keep unnecessary snacking in check and prevent overeating. In an Instagram video posted on November 20, the dietician suggests weird but effective strategies, ranging from chewing gum and drinking water before meals, that can curb overeating.

Chewing gum

Zoha uses chewing gum as an effective tool to curb overeating. She mentions, “I keep gum in my bag like it's a weapon. Post meal? Sweet cravings? I chew gum like it's a stop sign.” According to Healthline, chewing gum reduces your appetite, hence potentially preventing overeating.

Keep snack out of reach

The dietician keeps her snacks at inconvenient places in an attempt to reduce impulsive eating. It is a simple, yet effective method to curb unnecessary cravings, and in turn, preventing overeating. Zoha emphasises, “I put my snacks out of reach or in inconvenient places. It interrupts impulsive eating. Out of sight equals out of mind. Simple. Brutal. Effective.”

Brushing teeth right after dinner

Brushing your teeth right after eating dinner can be an effective strategy to trick your brain into not indulging in post-meal dessert cravings or unnecessary snacking. Zoha highlights, “I brush my teeth right after dinner to avoid snacking. It creates a mental cutoff for me that the eating part of the day is done.”

Distinguishing hunger from cravings

The dietician states, “I play ‘is it worth the guilt afterwards’ or ‘am I hungry or is this something else’.” Learning to recognise when you are craving mindless snacks and distinguishing it from real hunger can be a game changer in significantly reducing overeating tendencies.

Drink water before meals

Drinking a large glass of water before meals can help boost satiety, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating. Zoha stresses, “I drink a big glass of water before every meal which creates a sense of fullness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.