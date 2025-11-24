Fitness coach shares 7 weird habits he follows to stay lean all year round: ‘I don’t eat until noon'

Maintaining lean weight all year round is one of the common fitness challenges. Seeing fluctuations in the weighing scale's number may be frustrating, especially if you are doing everything right. And with so many incoming and outgoing trends and fad hacks, it's not unusual to feel confused about what works and what doesn't, particularly through a whole year. Fitness coach delays his breakfast, following intermittent fasting. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Zaccheus Payne, online fitness coach, revealed his tricks for staying lean year-round in a November 23 Instagram post. As he shared a glimpse into his routine, it is evident that consistent, planned habits help in making weight loss more sustainable.

He shared 7 hacks which he follows. Let's take a look at them one by one. But it's also important to remember fitness is not a one-size-fits-all plan; what may work for others may not for you, so consider it as a gentle guide for getting started rather than a hard-and-fast rule.

1. Not eating until noon

Zaccheus disclosed that he doesn't eat until 12. This is very common among those who follow fasting-based eating plans like OMAD (one meal a day) and intermittent fasting. The latter particularly involves eating only in designated windows, while also fasting.

But the fitness coach shared that he does fasting not because of any expectation of a magical result but because it curbs overeating effectively.

He elaborated, “I don’t eat until 12. Not because fasting is magic. It just saves calories early in the day and makes it way harder to overeat. Less meals during the day equals less chances to mess up.” Overeating is one of the biggest hurdles when it comes to sticking to a calorie deficit or any weight loss and maintenance goals.

2. Drink black coffee within 90 minutes after waking up

A drink dominates the morning routine, and for the coach, it's black coffee, which he aims to drink within 90 minutes after waking up. Sharing the reasons, he added, “It keeps my appetite low, gives me clean energy, and helps me push the first half of the day without thinking about food.Lower appetite means I naturally eat less.” This habit also focuses on keeping cravings at bay. And when you don't snack unnecessarily, blood sugar stays stable, leading to fewer rapid spikes and crashes, which can affect energy and cause big slumps.

3. High protein, low carb first meal

The fitness coach opened up that he considers certain nutrients non-negotiable: protein and fibre. He shared what he usually eats for breakfast, “Usually Chipotle. Steak, cheese, double protein.

Again, he reflected on the sneaky temptation of snacking, which may derail his plans of staying fit. So this actively influences the nutrients he prioritises in his breakfast. “Protein fills me up for hours, so I am not snacking or craving random stuff. Keeping carbs lower earlier in the day keeps my energy stable.”

It appears that curbing snacking and maintaining stable energy are among the common goals driving most of his habits for staying lean.

4. Snacking only on apples

Zacchaeus chose a fruit for a snack to ensure he sticks to healthy eating plans. He revealed, “They curb my hunger, they are super low calorie, and they stop me from grabbing dumb snacks that add up fast.” Apples contain fibre, which serves the purpose of controlling your appetite by keeping you full. And it is a healthier alternative, better any day than any sweet or sugary treat people would usually eat for snacks.

5. Training 3 days a week

Now for training, the fitness coach follows this routine: “I train three days a week and only hit aesthetic-focused lifts. Incline dumbbells for the upper chest. Pull-ups for the back. Shoulder presses. RDLs and Bulgarians for legs. Curls and pushdowns after.”

His routine suggests his preference for quality over quantity when it comes to workouts. Instead of spending every day, his strength training sessions are 3 days a week, focusing on very targeted exercises for the physique shape he wishes to maintain. This technique also curbs burnout and keeps you motivated.

He advised to stay consistent and recover well, “Training less lets me recover better and stay consistent, which is what actually keeps you lean.”

6. Walking after meals

The fitness coach walks after meals. “ I don’t do cardio. I walk. Twenty-minute walks after meals help digestion and burn calories without increasing hunger.” It might seem unconventional, since cardio generally is envisioned as vigorously running on the treadmill and sweating it out, but low-intensity movement, like casual walking keeps you active and gets you moving.

7. Same dinner

Zacchaeus generally eats the same dinner every night. He revealed it to be usually steak and potatoes. The coach remarked, “It keeps my calories predictable and gives me a controlled way to bring in carbs so I don’t binge later.”

It may appear to be monotonous, but there are several upsides to this; it reduces your mental efforts for food planning and thereby lowers decision fatigue. This is especially relevant for those watching calories because this predictable food won't catch you off guard with unexpected calories. When there is less variety, you are less likely to overeat.



But in the end, it is important to strategise and devise fitness habits based on your individual objective. For coach Zaccheus, the goal is to stay lean and maintain existing body weight. If yours is to lose weight, then the daily habits may look a bit different. However, if curbing overeating and stabilising energy are one of your targets as they repeatedly impede weight loss plans, you can get inspired by one of the coach's habits.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.