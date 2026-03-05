AIIMS-trained doctor shares secret to 13 kg weight loss 'without extreme diet using this 1 nutrient': It is not protein

While many health enthusiasts obsess over protein shakes and calorie counting, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, pointed to a humbler hero. In a March 3 Instagram post, Dr Sethi revealed that the key to his 30-pound (13.6 kg) weight loss wasn't extreme diet restriction, but a strategic increase in fibre intake. Also read | Boney Kapoor’s '26 kg weight loss without gym': Doctor explains if 'skipping dinner, having fruits for breakfast' works An AIIMS-trained doctor, Dr Saurabh Sethi, lost more than 13 kg without extreme dieting by focusing on fibre intake. (Freepik)

Biology over willpower In his detailed post, Dr Sethi challenged the traditional 'eat less' mantra, explaining that his struggle with weight wasn't a lack of discipline, but a physiological mismatch. Dr Sethi explained: "I wasn’t overeating because of hunger. I was eating foods that didn’t keep me full."

He shared that ultra-processed foods are often calorie-dense but 'fibre-poor', leading to rapid absorption and immediate hunger pangs even after consuming a high number of calories.

How fibre regulates weight According to Dr Sethi, fibre works through several physiological mechanisms:

⦿ Slowed digestion: it delays gastric emptying, prolonging the time food spends in the stomach.

⦿ Hormonal response: high-fibre meals stimulate satiety signals like GLP-1 and PYY, the same hormones targeted by modern weight-loss medications.

⦿ Metabolic support: gut bacteria ferment fibre into short-chain fatty acids, which improve insulin sensitivity and appetite regulation.