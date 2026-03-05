AIIMS-trained doctor shares secret to 13 kg weight loss 'without extreme diet using this 1 nutrient': It is not protein
Dr Sethi's weight loss secret included adding healthy foods rather than restricting, making weight loss sustainable. Find out what exactly he ate to drop 13 kg.
While many health enthusiasts obsess over protein shakes and calorie counting, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, pointed to a humbler hero. In a March 3 Instagram post, Dr Sethi revealed that the key to his 30-pound (13.6 kg) weight loss wasn't extreme diet restriction, but a strategic increase in fibre intake. Also read | Boney Kapoor’s '26 kg weight loss without gym': Doctor explains if 'skipping dinner, having fruits for breakfast' works
Biology over willpower
In his detailed post, Dr Sethi challenged the traditional 'eat less' mantra, explaining that his struggle with weight wasn't a lack of discipline, but a physiological mismatch. Dr Sethi explained: "I wasn’t overeating because of hunger. I was eating foods that didn’t keep me full."
He shared that ultra-processed foods are often calorie-dense but 'fibre-poor', leading to rapid absorption and immediate hunger pangs even after consuming a high number of calories.
How fibre regulates weight
According to Dr Sethi, fibre works through several physiological mechanisms:
⦿ Slowed digestion: it delays gastric emptying, prolonging the time food spends in the stomach.
⦿ Hormonal response: high-fibre meals stimulate satiety signals like GLP-1 and PYY, the same hormones targeted by modern weight-loss medications.
⦿ Metabolic support: gut bacteria ferment fibre into short-chain fatty acids, which improve insulin sensitivity and appetite regulation.
The 'add, don't subtract' strategy
Rather than focusing on what to cut out, Dr Sethi focused on what to add to lose weight. This approach made his weight loss sustainable rather than restrictive. He said, "Weight loss isn't about eating less. It's about eating more of the right foods — and feeding your gut better."
Dr Sethi's daily staples now include:
⦿ Seeds: Flax, chia, or pumpkin seeds daily.
⦿ Legumes: Regular intake of beans and lentils.
⦿ Berries: High-fibre fruits consumed most days.
⦿ Vegetables: Included in at least two meals a day.
A roadmap for success
For those looking to replicate his results, Dr Sethi provided a clear set of guidelines for weight loss. He shared that the transition should be steady to avoid digestive discomfort.
According to him:
⦿ Daily goal for women was ~25 grams per day, and daily goal for men was ~30–38 grams per day
⦿ Add ~5g per week to allow the gut to adjust
⦿ Increase water intake as fibre intake rises
⦿ Walk after meals to aid digestion
By focusing on the 'quiet but consistent' work of fibre, Dr Sethi argued that anyone can improve their metabolic markers and maintain a healthy weight without the burnout of traditional dieting.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
