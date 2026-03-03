Can drinking water actually help you lose weight? Endocrinologist explains the answer is not that simple
Find out if drinking water helps to reduce weight loss and what other alternative ways are available for hydration.
One of the weight loss hacks you may have often heard is that drinking more water will help you drop a few kilos. Many believe in it wholeheartedly, as there is no denying that hydration is one of the core foundations of good health, whether it is helping to flush out toxins from the body or improving digestion.
But the question that lies at the heart of this entire discourse is this: Is simply increasing your daily water intake alone really enough to move the needle on the weighing scale? Or are you hyping up a simple supporting habit and making it seem like the main character? Is there context you may be missing that puts water into better perspective for weight loss?
Settling all the doubts, it's time to see what an endocrinologist has to say about it and whether increasing your water intake can help you lose weight or if its role is more supportive than transformative.
Dr Jasjeet Singh Wasir, director of endocrinology and diabetes at Medanta, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle that drinking more water can help reduce weight.
A mindset shift is required, one that stops positioning water as the sole driver of weight loss. The endocrinologist clarified, "Water will not magically burn your belly fat, but it might just help you achieve your weight loss goals more easily and successfully.”
This means drinking water is not a standalone solution and should not be viewed as one. However, that does not mean it should be disregarded. When paired with regular exercise, a balanced diet and proper sleep habits, adequate hydration can support your efforts and make results more sustainable over time.
Hydration hacks for portion control
Beyond simply staying hydrated, certain water-related habits can help support your weight loss efforts. One of the main challenges for weight loss is controlling your appetite. Here's where water comes to curb it.
The endocrinologist suggested some practical tips: “Having a glass of water before your meals might help you feel more satisfied, which in turn might help you eat less and reduce your food portion sizes. Replacing your soda or other sugary drinks with water might just help you cut down on unwanted calories, too.”
Is there something called too much water?
Now here's the grey area: just because something is healthy does not mean you should go overboard with it. While hydration is crucial, more is not always better. Like more aspects
Dr Wasir revealed there are alarming risks from overhydration,"Drinking too much pure water, too quickly can sometimes cause a severe condition called hyponatremia, where the blood levels of salt (sodium) may fall to dangerously low in the blood fall to dangerous levels."
He then asserted that people with certain ailments need to be careful about the amount of water they drink, as overhydration may not be safe for them. These include individuals suffering them:
- Neurological disorders
- Kidney
- Liver
- Heart diseases
Other ways to stay hydrated
Apart from regular water, you can also diversify your hydration by including other drinks. The endocrinologist recommended:
- Jeera (Cumin) water
- Lemon water
- Green tea
- Warm water with cinnamon
- Herbal teas with ginger or peppermint
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
