Gurugram surgeon shares hidden risks of rapid weight loss with Mounjaro: ‘Faces start looking older than expected…’

“Empty spaces appear along the cheeks or jaw,” Dr Chugh adds. “Subtle droops emerge where firmness once sat. Adjustments meant for health ripple into appearance, and surgeons are noticing patterns we didn’t see years ago.”

He explains, “Skin loosens faster when pounds vanish quickly. Some patients are surprised, even unsettled, by their reflection. Plastic surgeons are seeing more requests linked directly to these rapid changes. The face changes shape, sometimes before the person feels ready. Not every outcome was anticipated when treatment began. What looked like progress on the scale can become complex elsewhere.”

“Mounjaro and similar injections have completely changed how doctors approach obesity and metabolic issues,” says Dr Anmol. “In just a few months, patients can lose significant amounts of weight. But what we’re noticing now is another side effect, faces start looking older than expected.”

Losing weight quickly can be tempting, especially with popular medications like Mounjaro promising fast results. But rapid weight loss isn’t always safe and can have hidden consequences for your health. Dr Anmol Chugh, Associate Director and Head, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares with HT Lifestyle the unexpected risks and costs associated with losing weight too quickly after using Mounjaro. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer shares how to eat rajma chawal without ruining your diet: ‘Instead of having a small bowl…’ )

Why can’t skin keep up with rapid weight loss Sudden changes begin when Mounjaro shifts the way the body handles fuel. “Instead of just burning calories, it suppresses hunger intensely,” he explains. “Because weight drops quickly, facial skin may lag behind, unable to tighten fast enough. Beneath the surface, what was once padding melts away without warning. That lost volume supported cheeks and softened lines. Without it, bones show more clearly. Shadows form where smooth curves used to be.”

“The effect isn’t always obvious at first,” Dr Chugh continues, “but gradually, faces appear sunken. Youthful roundness fades into something thinner, stretched by the speed of change. Most people notice a droop near the cheeks or softening along the jaw first. Smile lines lengthen, and shadows beneath the eyes become more pronounced. Some now call this ‘Mounjaro face,’ though it wasn’t a term we used before.”

When fat disappears too fast, the skin can’t catch up. “Slow reduction allows skin to adapt,” says Dr Chugh, “but rapid weight loss strips away support before elasticity can respond. Proteins like collagen fade over time, making recovery harder than expected. What remains is thin, sagging tissue; creams and lotions help slightly, but they don’t fix the core issue.”

What are the body-wide effects and safer approaches Similar concerns appear elsewhere on the body. “Rapid, heavy weight loss leaves many patients dealing with loose skin,” Dr Chugh notes. “Common areas include the belly, upper arms, legs, and neck. Even if the scale shows success, reflections can cause unease, affecting confidence and self-image. Many turn to procedures like face lifts, jawline adjustments, waist reshaping, arm contouring, and newer tissue-firming methods.”

“The surprise for some is stark,” he says. “A trimmer body may come with disappointment if the face looks older or worn out. This contrast weighs on confidence, even after hitting the target weight.”

Dr Chugh emphasises a safer approach: “Starting slow makes surgery and recovery smoother. Weight loss fueled by real food and strength training preserves muscle and good fats, which protect skin and facial fullness. The face keeps its natural shape that way.”

“Weight loss with Mounjaro can help health immensely,” Dr Chugh concludes, “but appearance changes can surprise patients. Real transformation means shedding pounds without losing facial volume or shape. Looking younger shouldn’t come at the cost of an altered look nobody expected.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.